Statement from former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros on:

American Society of Civil Engineers "D" grade for the nation's infrastructure
 
SAN ANTONIO - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros, who is now a partner in Siebert Cisneros Shank,  the nation's top woman and minority owned infrastructure finance firm, released the following statement on the American Society of Civil Engineers 2017 report card (http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/)  on the nation's infrastructure:

"This report confirms what we have long known: Our nation faces an enormous infrastructure investment gap when it comes to our roads, bridges, airports, water systems and other critical assets. In order to meet these challenges and truly multiply the economic value of infrastructure investment, we must think beyond the old familiar call for 'shovel ready' projects and leverage new technologies to create the infrastructure of the future. We have a rare moment of bipartisan consensus on this issue and we ought to take this opportunity to modernize the entire system of how we move people and goods through the air, ground and water, as well as how we transmit energy and even information. This will create the American jobs of tomorrow and keep our businesses competitive in the global marketplace."


The American Society of Civil Engineers 2017 report card (http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/) can be found at: (http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/)

Siebert Cisneros Shank
Siebert Cisneros Shank, Infrastructure, Americansocietycivilengineers
Engineering
San Antonio - Texas - United States
