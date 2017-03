Local Orthodontist Launches Campaign to Award 13,000th Patient with Free Treatment

Dr. Charles Reed launches "Be 13K" Campaign to celebrate 13,000th patient of Reed Orthodontics

Reed Orthodontics - Will You Be 13k?

Reed Orthodontics

-- Dr. Charles Reed of Reed Orthodontics has launched a campaign to award his 13,000patient with free orthodontic treatment.The campaign, called "Will You Be 13K?", celebrates the practice's long-standing history in the area while giving back to the community.explains Dr. Reed.Dr. Charles Reed has been practicing in the Aurora and Denver areas for over 26 years and truly understands the importance of achieving a beautiful, confident smile.says Dr. Reed.To add a fun and exciting component, all new patients at Dr. Reed's office will have the opportunity to scratch off a scratch off card to see if they are the 13,000patient and have a chance to win other prizes. The office expects to award their 13,000patient sometime in the next two months.To schedule a free consultation at Dr. Reed's office or for more information, call 303-617-3333 or visit www.reedortho.com ABOUT REED ORTHODONTICSReed Orthodontics incorporates the latest orthodontic technology and the most advanced treatment methods to offer patients fully customized treatment plans. Dr. Charles Reed offers braces and Invisalign for children, teens and adults in the Aurora and Denver areas. In addition to orthodontic treatment, Dr. Reed specializes in TMJ Therapy, laser treatment and sleep apnea treatment. For more information on Reed Orthodontics visit www.reedortho.com.