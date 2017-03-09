 
Marco Vitiello Joins Hoffman Landscapes

 
 
Marco Vitiello
Marco Vitiello
NEW CANAAN, Conn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hoffman Landscapes, Inc., the award-winning landscape firm based in Connecticut is pleased to announce that Marco Vitiello has joined the company's landscape sales team. In his new position, Marco will work with the firm's property maintenance division.

Hoffman provides customized property care under its "Total Approach" program which can include a variety of services such as mowing, perennial gardening, irrigation system maintenance, organic lawn care and deer and tick control. Marco will help customers assess their property maintenance needs and provide cost-efficient solutions.

Marco has nearly 20 years experience in the Fairfield County landscaping industry and has an extensive knowledge of turf and plants, including Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and sustainability.

Marco earned his BS degree from Southern Connecticut State University and also holds certifications including Licensed Supervisor in Ornamental & Turf (CT & NY), Certified Accredited Nursery Professional (CANP) as well as being Landscape Industry Certified. Additionally, he is a member of the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA) and holds certification in OSHA Compliance & Workplace Safety.

Hoffman Landscapes' award-winning team has been recognized many times for outstanding landscape design and maintenance during its 30 years in business. The company specializes in landscape architecture and outdoor construction as well as complete property management for lawns, planting beds, gardens, trees and shrubs. Hoffman Landscapes serves Fairfield and Litchfield counties in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York. To find out more, call 203 834 9656 or visit www.HoffmanLandscapes.com.

Source:Hoffman Landscapes, Inc.
Industry:Consumer
Location:New Canaan - Connecticut - United States
