March 2017
Lee & Associates Inland Empire North Adds Broker

 
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inland Empire North office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has announced that Maarten Verwey has joined the office as a Sales and Leasing Associate.

"Maarten comes to our office with excellent experience in international business, import and export, construction, marketing, advertising and insurance, giving him a rare view of a variety of aspects in the business and commercial real estate world," said Donald Brown, president of Lee & Associates Inland Empire North.

Verwey, who is a 10-year veteran in commercial, industrial, residential, multi-family, land, and development properties, came to the United States from Netherlands in 1988, bringing with him his expertise of European farming equipment and knowledge to assist the American dairy and hog farming industries in their production and business plans.

About Lee & Associates

Celebrating more than 37 years of leadership excellence in commercial real estate, Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations across the U.S. and  Canada including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vancouver BC, Washington and Wisconsin. With almost 900 brokers, Lee & Associates provides a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional, national and international level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com.

Erik Hamilton
***@lee-associates.com
Email:***@lee-associates.com
Tags:Cre, Industrial
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Victorville - California - United States
