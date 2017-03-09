News By Tag
Lee & Associates Inland Empire North Adds Broker
"Maarten comes to our office with excellent experience in international business, import and export, construction, marketing, advertising and insurance, giving him a rare view of a variety of aspects in the business and commercial real estate world," said Donald Brown, president of Lee & Associates Inland Empire North.
Verwey, who is a 10-year veteran in commercial, industrial, residential, multi-family, land, and development properties, came to the United States from Netherlands in 1988, bringing with him his expertise of European farming equipment and knowledge to assist the American dairy and hog farming industries in their production and business plans.
Celebrating more than 37 years of leadership excellence in commercial real estate, Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations across the U.S. and Canada including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vancouver BC, Washington and Wisconsin.
