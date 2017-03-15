Definitive CAD Company Restructures

End

-- The Definitive CAD Company, based in the Twin Cities, has recently named a new owner. David M Gonsior; 34 of Elk River, has purchased the company for an undisclosed amount. In an interview with Gonsior, he cited "I'm delighted to have been able to bring my knowledge and command to the company and hope to revitalize its core values." No stranger to high morals and career prowess, Gonsior went on to say that he feels "clients first" are his number one priority and that "my passion lies deep in this industry." Gonsior, an electrician for over a decade, retired two years ago from his career blaming lower-back issues. He stated that he has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and the excitement of fun and new challenges. Definitive CAD, a drafting, engineering, and manufacturing firm, states they are excitied to have Gonsior aboard. Definitive CAD Company is a multifaceted organization performing everything from home and business floor plans to industrial machine schematics and part creation. He brings with him an extensive background in the industry and numerous awards and certifications from software companies.