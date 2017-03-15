 
News By Tag
* Cad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Elk River
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Definitive CAD Company Restructures

 
ELK RIVER, Minn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Definitive CAD Company, based in the Twin Cities, has recently named a new owner.  David M Gonsior; 34 of Elk River, has purchased the company for an undisclosed amount.  In an interview with Gonsior, he cited "I'm delighted to have been able to bring my knowledge and command to the company and hope to revitalize its core values."  No stranger to high morals and career prowess, Gonsior went on to say that he feels "clients first" are his number one priority and that "my passion lies deep in this industry."  Gonsior, an electrician for over a decade, retired two years ago from his career blaming lower-back issues. He stated that he has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and the excitement of fun and new challenges.  Definitive CAD, a drafting, engineering, and manufacturing firm, states they are excitied to have Gonsior aboard.  Definitive CAD Company is a multifaceted organization performing everything from home and business floor plans to industrial machine schematics and part creation. He brings with him an extensive background in the industry and numerous awards and certifications from software companies.
End
Source:Definitve CAD Company
Email:***@definitivecad.com Email Verified
Tags:Cad
Industry:Engineering
Location:Elk River - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share