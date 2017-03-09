 
News By Tag
* Trans Group
* Copiague
* Educational Bus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Copiague
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Educational Bus Transportation's James Carter Receives White House Praise For His Years Of Service

 
 
Reverend Doctor James Carter Jr.
Reverend Doctor James Carter Jr.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trans Group
Copiague
Educational Bus

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Copiague - New York - US

COPIAGUE, N.Y. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Before leaving office in January, President Obama took time to issue the President's Lifetime Achievement Award to the Reverend Doctor James Carter Jr., a pastor, chaplain, and member of the safety department of Long Island, New York's Educational Bus Transportation, a member organization of The Trans Group. The announcement was made by Trans Group President John Corr, Jr.

"I have been honored to know James since he joined Educational Bus Transportation in 2004, first as a school bus driver and later as a member of the safety department," noted Corr. "He has been a true inspiration to me and to everyone who has had the privilege to work with him. James is deeply devoted to Copiague, where he has lived since 1987, and I am overjoyed that he has received Presidential recognition for his years of community service."

A pastor at St. John's Baptist Church in Copiague, New York, Carter is also a member of the Christian International Chaplaincy Association and is responsible for certifying more than 100 men and women as chaplains. It was the Chaplaincy Association that nominated him for the Presidential Achievement Award because of his commitment to pastoring, feeding the hungry, visiting hospitals, and improving the lives of his fellow citizens.

In a letter to Carter that accompanied the Achievement Award, President Obama wrote, "Congratulations and thank you for helping to address the most pressing needs in your community and our country. Your volunteer service demonstrates the kind of commitment to your community that moves America a step closer to its great promise."

"Everyone at The Trans Group family of bus organizations joins me in congratulating James on this great honor," concluded Corr. "It reflects what we stand for as a company and what we strive for in our dedication to the communities we serve."

Educational Bus Transportation provides student transportation services to school districts in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The Trans Group employs over 1,700 individuals and operates over 1,200 school and public transit buses in lower New York State and Long Island. The company is actively involved in the school bus industry on a state and national level. For more information, please visit http://www.thetransgroup.com.

PHOTO CAPTION

The Reverend Doctor James Carter, Jr., a member of Education Bus Transportation's safety department, proudly displays the Lifetime Achievement Award he received from President Obama.

Media Contact
Lloyd Singer
lsinger@epoch5.com
End
Source:The Trans Group
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:Trans Group, Copiague, Educational Bus
Industry:Transportation
Location:Copiague - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epoch 5 Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share