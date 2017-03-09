News By Tag
Former Super Bowl Champion Creates a Tournament Team for County Youth
Founded by former New England Patriot and Super Bowl Champion, Greg Randall, a La Marque, TX native; and Galveston natives Brandon Sweeny and Tristan Sanders. The Galveston County United or the "U" as it's called is built upon the foundation of Academics, Athletics, and Life. The coaching staff is dedicated to bringing the community together while making education a priority. The coaches lead by example most have been in the military, attended college or have played collegiate football. Theyare committed to instill hard work and discipline in the youth that join the team.
The coaching staff includes Greg Randall (Michigan State), Brandon Sweeny (University Arkansas Pine Bluff), Jahara Benefield, Tristan Sanders(Blinn)
Galveston County consists of nine cities about 45 miles south of Houston, TX. For decades Galveston County, has been known to have a well spring of talent in football. For years, some of the NFL's, Division 1 College Football, and High School dynasties best and brightest have called Galveston County home. The founders saw an opportunity, instead of boasting about who was the best they decide to create a team with the best players to compete in a summer league. Practices are held every Sunday during the month of March and they will be held twice a week starting in April to prepare for the first tournament May 5-7, 2017 in Corpus Christi. The team will spend the summer traveling San Antonio in June, Mississippi in July, and Georgia in August.
There is still time for participants to sign up. The team hosts weekly fundraisers to help with the costs for a traveling team. "The fundraisers are an opportunity for everybody to pitch in and help on every level," stated Coach Greg Randall. "This is an opportunity that the entire county can take pride in," said Coach Brandon Sweeny.
For information about Galveston County United Football team follow on Facebook @ GCUnitedTheU or email Greg Randall GWR_way@yahoo.com. To inquire about sponsorship and donations Email Coach Brandon Sweeny brandon.sweeny@
