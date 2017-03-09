 
Industry News





Carl F Groupco hardware selector created for FIT Show

 
 
John Mitchell, Carl F Groupco’s Technical Manager
John Mitchell, Carl F Groupco’s Technical Manager
PETERBOROUGH, England - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Carl F GroupcoFIT Show 2017Stand E40With a focus on high level service, quality lines and practical displays, Carl F Groupco has addressed the challenge of presenting its range of over 7,000 window and door fitting lines with a hardware selector that will be presented for the first time at the FIT Show 2017.The concept, which was inspired by a desire to simplify the hardware selection process, is an intuitive display supported by product examples, graphics, information points and a touch-screen catalogue.Carl F Groupco's purpose-built stand (E40), which can easily be found in Hall 6, presents flagship product lines and new additions to the range. Focus is placed on showing hardware in-situ; ensuring visitors can see at-a-glance how the products can be installed and their functionality. The stand will feature dedicated areas for both SmartSecure, the company's electronic locking and smart access control systems and Roto/Peder Nielsen (PN) window gearing.Specialist doors will also be featured, along with tilt and turn windows. Other products on the stand will include ranges from Cotswold, FUHR, Greenwood, Hoppe, Ingenious, Kenrick, MACO, Siegenia and Trojan.Carl F Groupco Limited Tel: 393330">01733 393330www.carlfgroupco.co.uk www.smartsecure.co.ukFollow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

