Long Cove Unveils Plans for New Porch Homes

Community Sets New Standard of Convenience for Upscale Lake Living
 
 
Porch homes will be available starting at $675,000.
DALLAS - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Long Cove (http://www.long-cove.com/) on Cedar Creek Lake, one of the country's premiere waterfront communities located just an hour southeast of Dallas, recently unveiled plans for its latest luxury lake residences, a set of six porch homes.

"The new porch homes will offer owners all the upscale amenities Long Cove is known for with the enviable convenience of 'lock and leave' living that so many families crave in a lake home," said Long Cove Director of Sales and Marketing Ashleigh Carlton. "We want every family to experience the invaluable memories that are made at Long Cove, and as our most affordable models yet, the porch homes provide the luxury of a vacation home without the premium pricing you see at many waterfront developments today."

Porch homes will be available starting at $675,000. With three customizable floor plans – the Sandpiper, Mallard and Heron – currently available, the homes will allow owners to choose a unique and comfortable space for their families and friends to enjoy. Ranging from 1,940 to 2,503 square feet in size, each model has two stories, a front entry porch with a scenic view of the pond, a luxe master suite and a balcony. With four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and more than 2,000 square feet, the Mallard and Heron models provide owners ample space to entertain, while the Sandpiper, which offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, was carefully designed with family gatherings in mind. Owners and guests will enjoy easy access to recreational activities, including fishing and canoeing, and miles of hiking trails located just yards from their front door.

Porch home ownership provides access to the finest amenities on Cedar Creek Lake, including a world-class marina and Long Cove's Lake Club, where owners can lounge by the tiered pool, break a sweat in the workout facilities or enjoy a game of ping pong. In addition to taking advantage of Long Cove's marina services, families will have the option to join the Boat Club, which provides members the ability to use a number of boats, including pontoons, wakeboard boats, Nautiques and Cobalt cruisers, for a leisurely sunset cruise or a day of fast fun on the water. Owners can also spend a day at the Proving Grounds, a 450-yard driving range that caters to relaxed family play and serious golfers alike, or Long Cove's private beach, where families can take in unparalleled views of the lake, build a sand castle or enjoy a friendly game of beach volleyball.

For more information on the porch homes or Long Cove, stop by our sales office, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, or email sales@long-cove.com.

Source:Long Cove
Email:***@brynnbagot.com Email Verified
Tags:East Texas, Cedar Creek Lake, Lake House
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
