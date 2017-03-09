 
Cape Coral Community Foundation to host Generous Cape Reception

Community organization to celebrate hometown philanthropic heroes, inspire generosity
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- To cultivate community pride and generate a spirit of generosity, the Cape Coral Community Foundation will host the Generous Cape Reception on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. The celebratory evening will recognize fund holders, donors, legacy society members and pay tribute to outgoing board members. The event will take place at the Cape Coral Yacht Club located at 5819 Driftwood Parkway.

During the Generous Cape Reception, an extraordinary philanthropist will be honored with the Elmer Tabor Generosity Award. Nominees include Marc Collins, Marc Devisse, Michel Doherty, JoAnn Elardo, Lesley Hill and Joe Mazurkiewicz. All nominees are known for their outstanding service in the community, have a record of exceptional generosity, show civic and charitable responsibility and demonstrate leadership that inspires others to a life of generosity.

"The Generous Cape Reception will be the first of many events that will empower individuals from our region to take an active role in philanthropy," said Cape Coral Community Foundation CEO, Michael Chatman.

"My goal is to share how our Global Center for Generosity is a valuable resource for Cape Coral and Southwest Florida as a whole, and inspire attendees to realize the full potential of our mission."

During the event, the Southwest Florida Symphony will deliver an ensemble performance and heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served. A $25 donation is recommended. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to RSVP by phone at 239- 542-5594 (tel:(239)%20542-5594) or online at generouscape.eventbrite.com.

The Cape Coral Community Foundation is a nonprofit, community organization created through financial gifts by various generous, civic-minded companies and individuals. The organization was formed to help donors make a positive impact on their community and beyond. It works to grow philanthropy and strengthen society by encouraging endowments, addressing the public's needs, and providing community leadership. For more information, call 239-542-5594 or visit CapeCoralCF.org.
Source:Cape Coral Community Foundation
