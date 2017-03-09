News By Tag
Cape Coral Community Foundation to host Generous Cape Reception
Community organization to celebrate hometown philanthropic heroes, inspire generosity
During the Generous Cape Reception, an extraordinary philanthropist will be honored with the Elmer Tabor Generosity Award. Nominees include Marc Collins, Marc Devisse, Michel Doherty, JoAnn Elardo, Lesley Hill and Joe Mazurkiewicz. All nominees are known for their outstanding service in the community, have a record of exceptional generosity, show civic and charitable responsibility and demonstrate leadership that inspires others to a life of generosity.
"The Generous Cape Reception will be the first of many events that will empower individuals from our region to take an active role in philanthropy,"
"My goal is to share how our Global Center for Generosity is a valuable resource for Cape Coral and Southwest Florida as a whole, and inspire attendees to realize the full potential of our mission."
During the event, the Southwest Florida Symphony will deliver an ensemble performance and heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served. A $25 donation is recommended. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to RSVP by phone at 239- 542-5594 (tel:(239)%20542-
The Cape Coral Community Foundation is a nonprofit, community organization created through financial gifts by various generous, civic-minded companies and individuals. The organization was formed to help donors make a positive impact on their community and beyond. It works to grow philanthropy and strengthen society by encouraging endowments, addressing the public's needs, and providing community leadership. For more information, call 239-542-5594 or visit CapeCoralCF.org.
