Advantages of Owning a Business in Key West
This is because it's a great business environment. And, with the wonderful weather, all the recreation, and island lifestyle, it's just a worthwhile exploration.
Here are the biggest advantages of owning a business in Key West:
1. It's a tourist destination. Okay, before you sail past this point because it's so obvious, take a moment to let this key fact set into your mind. Cruise ships, planes, boats, and automobiles. All bring tourists to this highly traveled destination. And, those people come to spend money. Take advantage of a booming economy. It doesn't even have to be tourist related. Where there's a lot of tourism, there's plenty of jobs. And that in itself, presents many opportunities.
2. No income tax in Florida. Here's another benefit of owning a business in Key West -- there's no state income tax in the Sunshine State. You get to keep more of what your business brings in and that's particularly attractive for any entrepreneur. Keep more of what you work hard to earn.
3. Right-to-work state. Part of doing business is dealing with employees. Fortunately, Florida is right-to-work state and that takes a lot of pressure off of business owners. It gives you more freedom than in other markets.
4. Business-friendly environment. Florida is definitely a business-friendly state. The state offers incentives and provides plenty of support for a number of things. Florida is constantly looking to court businesses to its peninsula and that's good news for business owners.
5. Might become a gateway to Cuba. With the normalizing of relations with Cuba, Florida will indeed be a gateway to the island nation. And, Key West will become the prime gateway between the two. That's certainly an opportunity to consider.
When you own a business in Key West, you're investing in your future, while living in island paradise.
Fred Mullins, P.A. holds an MBA, B.S., real estate license United States Coast Guard Master Captain's license and commercial pilot's license. With over 20years of cross functional experience in real estate, international asset management and construction management, Fred's experience places him as one of the top real estate professionals in the Florida Keys.
