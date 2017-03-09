Smith Planning Group of Athens, GA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World

Smith Planning Group

***@smithplanninggroup.com Smith Planning Group

-- Smith Planning Group of Athens, Georgia has won "Best Of Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The "The 25-year old engineering, landscape architecture and design firm" was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz."It's an honor to receive this award, and it will continue drive our commitment to making every project great. The satisfaction of our customer is paramount to how we measure our success.""We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Smith Planning Group," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."Follow Smith Planning Group at:About Smith Planning GroupSmith Planning Group's Landscape Design Studio is a landscape architecture firm specializing in residential and commercial landscape projects. Providing landscape, hardscape, patio & deck design services. Located in Watkinsville, just outside Athens, Georgia. At the core of Smith Planning Group's Landscape Design Studio is a conviction that our outdoor spaces should be thought about as much as our indoor spaces. It should be tinkered with, played with, fussed over, tweaked and designed. It should help to seamlessly draw people in and out of living spaces. This is why we vision, master plan, and design spaces to be lived in - spaces that connect people and their lived in environment.