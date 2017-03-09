News By Tag
2017 Encourage Health Education Series Speakers Named by Enmarket and Healthy Savannah
The series will feature four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who will share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living.
Each presentation is free and open to the public.
Speakers for the series and their dates, each of them on a Tuesday, include:
- April 25: Howard Morrison will present "The Golden Healers: A Study of Ginger and Turmeric's Effect on Health." Morrison is a founding partner of Savannah-based Verdant Kitchen, a gourmet and wellness company focused on the ginger and turmeric family of spices.
- June 27: Dr. Robert Rollings will present "7 Ways Your Heart Health is Linked to a Healthy Lifestyle." Dr. Rollings is cardiologist certified in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology who has completed a fellowship in cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases. He practices at Memorial Savannah Cardiology.
- August 22: Dr. Patricia Stewart and Margaret L. Clay will present "AROMATHERAPY:
- October 24: Davana Pilczuk, PhD, an expert in the field of human performance with Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace, will present "Stress and Sleep: The Forgotten Keys to Health." Pilczuk manages the corporate-wide ergonomics program for Gulfstream. Before coming to Gulfstream, she lived in the United Kingdom and worked as a sports psychology and fitness consultant for the British National Swim Team. She also taught for seven years at Auburn University in the kinesiology department.
During each presentation, a local nonprofit organization will be presented a $1,000 Encourage Health grant to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The selected benefiting nonprofit organizations include Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, The Living Vine, Savannah Striders and Savannah Urban Garden Alliance.
This marks the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
Each of the presentations in the 2017 Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series will take place at the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To RSVP for the lectures, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call (912) 236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarket.com/
