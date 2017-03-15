 
Industry News





LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Improves JPEG Conversion

The software also performs image adjustments, converts formats and helps repurpose files for web and mobile devices.
 
 
TORONTO - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.0.15, a maintenance update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows to significantly reduce the size of InDesign links, save processing time and reduce production costs.

The new version addresses an issue in which user defined image quality settings weren't applied when converting InDesign links to JPEG. The update also fine-tunes the processing progress reporting and ensures that Photoshop errors are correctly presented on international versions of macOS.

"LinkOptimizer is the one product no creative studio can live without," says Wayne Guy from Edge Graphics studio in Lake Balboa, California. "It saves hours of time, tediously replacing linked images, resizing, batch processing... If you're a designer or production artist, you need this."

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign,
-change resolution to 300 dpi,
-convert RGB images to CMYK with specific ICC profile,
-resave JPEG images as PSD,
-run a Photoshop Action on each image.

As a result, users can save gigabytes of disk space, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:
LinkOptimizer (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php) can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Light version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite and Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

Contact
Leo Revzin
858-206-0607
***@zevrix.com
