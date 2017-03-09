 
Industry News





AMD-035 Membrane Dryer - Compressed Air Filtration

 
 
WNA AMD-035 Membrane Dryer
WNA AMD-035 Membrane Dryer
 
MAZEPPA, Minn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The WNA AMD-035 Membrane dryer is your BEST choice when your compressed air application requires Ultra-Clean & Ultra Dry air.

         According to Walmec North America, the WNA AMD-035 Membrane dryer has a 4-stage pre-filtration that is critical to the longevity and function of the membrane dryer. It has a flow rating, of 35 SCFM and maximum working pressures of 150 PSI.

The first and second stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale, and other contaminants to 5 microns. An automatic float drain under the second stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present. It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss. The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining moisture or oil vapors. The Membrane Dryer lowers the humidity level by venting it harmlessly into the surrounding atmosphere. A flexible input hose assembly eliminates the hazards of damage from vibrations in piped compressed air systems and allows the Membrane Dryer itself, to be installed in any position.

         The 4-stage pre-filtration includes differential pressure gauges and comes complete with mounting brackets. The differential pressure gauges provide a visual indication of required maintenance which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kits. No need to remove the unit from the compressed air system.

         Walmec North America understands the importance of improving and extending the life cycle of tools and equipment. The AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the Best choice for applications, such as waterborne paints, or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry compressed air. It is easy to install, use, and maintain.

         For more information on the AMD-035 Membrane Dryer call Walmec North America toll free at:  866-764-8377 or visit their website at:  www.walmecna.com

Walmec North America
866-764-8377
sales@walmecna.com
