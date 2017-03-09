InfoFaces & Saulino Group Announce Channel Partnership

InfoFaces with Saulino Group have come together to provide seamless and robust technological and marketing solutions for the Start Up & Small Business community.

-- Marketing efficiently is a science. It is process driven and it needs to be done correctly. In the business world today, all organizations have to think about their budget, staff and other industrial resources. At times, organizations simply get stuck and need help getting their marketing organized. They need help executing on their marketing vision. For this, InfoFaces & Saulino Group have collaborated in providing solutions to marketers from concept inception through development. The Saulino Group (Long Island, NY) offers digital marketing and business development consultancy services. They help businesses become relevant in today's digital world. InfoFaces has its offices in Virginia and India. They provide technical and staffing solutions for their clients.With collaborative efforts of InfoFaces & Saulino Group, their mutual clients are going to witness precision in their digital marketing plans as well as efficiency in the execution of their digital marketing strategy. Top benefits that the customers of the companies will receive:• Digital marketing relevance. Ensuring you digital strategies are relevant as well as congruent with the organizations overall mission and vision.• The latest innovation in areas of Digital Technology.• Over 40 years of professional experience• A single resource that serves as a one stop shop for all your digital marketing needs.Therefore, whether your organization is looking to take their digital marketing efforts to the next level or simply looking to take their marketing efforts in a new direction…the InfoFaces & Saulino Group joint venture will serve as a great combination.InfoFaces is an advanced analytics and IT firm. They combine business needs with state-of-the art technology. With offices in Virginia & India they are consistently finding innovative ways to solve client technology & development challenges. InfoFaces offers three major lines of businesses – Decision Science & Support, IT Consulting & Services and Staff Augmentation. Their clients range from some of the most prominent Fortune 100 to government organizations, and other small businesses. Their goal is to help organizations achieve superior performance through decision science and machine learning eco-system.The Saulino Group creates customized digital marketing strategies for the start up & small business community. Whether you are in need of a fresh idea or simply looking to take your marketing in a new direction – the Saulino Group can help. Located on Long Island, NY our consultants have years of experience developing and implement a variety of digital marketing campaigns and strategies. Our goal is to simplify the process of going digital for our clients.Twitter = @marcsaulino (https://twitter.com/MarcSaulino)