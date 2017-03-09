News By Tag
Khushi Baby Awarded As "Best Mobile App" At NFC Forum Innovation Award Program
Mobisoft Infotech's client, Khushi Baby bagged the first place as "Best Mobile App" at NFC Forum Innovation Award Program for its NFC wearable mobile app.
Khushi Baby mobile app can be used to monitor the infant in real time, read infant's wearable necklace, identify the vaccination needed by the infant and upload the vaccine in the cloud. All these records can be maintained and accessed through NFC-enabled mobile devices, unlike those difficult to maintain paper immunization records. Inspired by the amulet necklaces regularly worn by babies in this region, this battery-free and the waterproof digital necklace are perfect for use in rural communities.
Chairman of the NFC Forum, Koichi Tagawa said, "Each of these award-winning entries is a reminder that there is no limit to innovating with NFC technology,"
Mobisoft Infotech as a consulting partner has helped Khushi Baby to design and develop their mobile app. During the process, both the companies have closely worked together in order to create a quality project that both teams are extremely proud of.
Mobisoft Infotech has grown up remarkably well as a complete healthcare solution provider. With the teamwork of HIPAA certified professionals, the company has focused on providing premier healthcare solutions with increased availability and accessibility of information. These applications are focused on augmenting patient-oriented care that helps in providing better patient lifecycle management.
About Khushi Baby:
Founded by Ruchit Nagar in March 2014, Khushi Baby has come up with a creative idea to integrate wearable NFC technology, mobile health and cloud computing for producing a complete platform to bridge the gap between world's child and maternal health. Their goal is to be the digital key, integrating technology with tradition, connecting the last mile to health and social services.
About Mobisoft Infotech:
Mobisoft Infotech, a mobile application development firm, provides the total solution for mobile, web and the cloud and empowering startups throughout the product life cycle. We have worked with 100+ global tech startups over 7 years, providing mobility solutions and aiming at shaping their technology business. The company has launched more than 100 startup products across the wide variety of different and important verticals.
For more information log on to https://mobisoftinfotech.com/
