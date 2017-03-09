News By Tag
New This Week from Down & Out Books: CONEY ISLAND AVENUE by J.L. Abramo
"When Joe told me he was working on a crime novel featuring the detectives of the 61st Precinct introduced in Gravesend, I was thrilled," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "The result, Coney Island Avenue, is simply terrific and I couldn't be more excited about it."
About CONEY ISLAND AVENUE …
The dog days of August in Brooklyn and the detectives of the 61st Precinct are battling to keep all hell from breaking loose.
Lives are taken in the name of greed, retribution, passion and the lust for power—and the only worthy opponent of this senseless malevolence is the uncompromising resolve to rise above it, rather than descend to its depths.
The heart pounding sequel to the acclaimed novel GRAVESEND— from Shamus Award-winner J.L. Abramo—CONEY ISLAND AVENUE continues the dramatic account of the professional and personal struggles that constitute everyday life for the dedicated men and women of the Six-One and of the saints and sinners who share their streets.
Praise for CONEY ISLAND AVENUE …
"As Chandler brought life to sun-drenched Los Angeles with his rich and vivid descriptions, and Hammett's Continental Op gave you a San Francisco where you could taste the gin and feel the fog, Abramo paints an equally richly textured portrait of Brooklyn. You taste the lasagna, smell the coffee, hear the sound of the elevated train. CONEY ISLAND AVENUE is an emotionally packed chronicle of good and evil, triumph and tragedy and—just below the surface—Abramo's narrative is a universal tale of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters." —The Denver Review.
Meet the Author …
J.L. Abramo was born in the seaside paradise of Brooklyn, New York on Raymond Chandler's fifty-ninth birthday. Abramo is the author of Catching Water in a Net, winner of the St. Martin's Press/Private Eye Writers of America prize for Best First Private Eye Novel; the subsequent Jake Diamond novels Clutching at Straws, Counting to Infinity and Circling the Runway; Chasing Charlie Chan, a prequel to the Jake Diamond series; and the stand-alone thrillers Gravesend and Brooklyn Justice.
Abramo's short fiction has appeared in the anthologies Unloaded: Crime Writers Writing Without Guns, Mama Tried: Crime Fiction Inspired by Outlaw Country Music and Murder Under the Oaks, winner of the Anthony Award for Best Anthology of 2015.
Circling the Runway won the Shamus Award for Best Original Paperback Novel of 2015 presented by the Private Eye Writers of America.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
