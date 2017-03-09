 
News By Tag
* The Goddard School
* Play-Based Curriculum
* Lee S Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


The Goddard School's Dynamic Learning Through Play Curriculum Comes to Lee's Summit, MO

Play Based Preschool Now Open for Enrollment in Greater Kansas City
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Goddard School
Play-Based Curriculum
Lee S Summit

Industry:
Business

Location:
Kansas City - Missouri - US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School® preschool system, announces its latest school in Lee's Summit, MO is open. Located at 1000 SW Longview Park Drive, the new school operated by franchisee Veena Dontharaju.

Prior to joining The Goddard School, Veena worked in the telecom and software programming fields as an engineer. While researching preschools for her son, Veena came across The Goddard School in Overland Park and was immediately impressed with the holistic learning philosophy that the preschool's teachers wove into their curricula. Always looking for a new business venture, Veena began looking into owning her own location of The Goddard School after hearing about the exceptional support GSI provides its franchisees from a former colleague. She ultimately chose to expand The Goddard School'sfootprint in Lee's Summit to offer families in the surrounding communities a higher quality option for early childhood education.

The Goddard School preschool system prides itself on its unique dual-management system, a distinguisher in the early childhood education industry. Franchise owners are onsite at each location and work alongside an educational director, whose focus is to communicate and work with teachers, as well as to implement The Goddard School curriculum. This system ensures a hands-on, community-focused approach when it comes to early childhood education. With each school opening, The Goddard School also has a local economic impact, creating an average of 20 to 25 jobs within the community.

The Goddard School's play-based approach, called Fun, Learning Experience (or F.L.EX.®), is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.

At The Goddard School, the focus is on building each child's emotional, academic, social, creative and physical skills to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure each one becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared in school and in life.

"With nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood education, The Goddard School's unique dual-management system creates lasting community bonds as owners are on-site at the Schools to provide support to the communities they serve," said Joe Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. "One area that truly sets us apart from other childcare systems is our philosophy based on learning through play, designed to teach and reinforce 21st century skills, including social behaviors such as communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. This philosophy fosters a lifelong love of learning and creates meaningful connections at an early age."

Jobs relating to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) are currently the fastest growing segment of the U.S. economy, and a focus on developing 21st century skills such as creativity and innovation, as well as the abilities to collaborate, communicate and think critically, is expected to increase over time. By introducing 21st century skill concepts early on, children develop a strong foundation and a passion for STEAM at the very beginning of their education.

"Based on my son's experience, I have been extremely impressed with The Goddard School's program, and the positive impact it has made on his current successes in and outside of the classroom," said owner Veena Dontharaju. "We are looking forward to making a similar impact on families in the area, and providing children with an unmatched hands-on learning experience."

The Goddard School located in Lee's Summit can be found at 1000 SW Longview Park Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Please call 816-600-0700 or email LeesSummit2MO@goddardschools.com. For general information and franchising opportunities, please visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL® FRANCHISE

The Goddard School Franchise, franchisor of The Goddard School preschools, is consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine, and  one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School franchise currently licenses more than 460 franchised Schools with more than 65,000 students in 36 states. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience), a comprehensive play-based curriculum developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. With a proven system in place and a strong network of dedicated franchisees, The Goddard School Franchise is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier educational childcare provider. For more information, visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.

Contact
Konnect Agency, Emily Johnston
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:The Goddard School
Email:***@konnectagency.com
Tags:The Goddard School, Play-Based Curriculum, Lee S Summit
Industry:Business
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share