The Goddard School's Dynamic Learning Through Play Curriculum Comes to Lee's Summit, MO
Play Based Preschool Now Open for Enrollment in Greater Kansas City
Prior to joining The Goddard School, Veena worked in the telecom and software programming fields as an engineer. While researching preschools for her son, Veena came across The Goddard School in Overland Park and was immediately impressed with the holistic learning philosophy that the preschool's teachers wove into their curricula. Always looking for a new business venture, Veena began looking into owning her own location of The Goddard School after hearing about the exceptional support GSI provides its franchisees from a former colleague. She ultimately chose to expand The Goddard School'sfootprint in Lee's Summit to offer families in the surrounding communities a higher quality option for early childhood education.
The Goddard School preschool system prides itself on its unique dual-management system, a distinguisher in the early childhood education industry. Franchise owners are onsite at each location and work alongside an educational director, whose focus is to communicate and work with teachers, as well as to implement The Goddard School curriculum. This system ensures a hands-on, community-focused approach when it comes to early childhood education. With each school opening, The Goddard School also has a local economic impact, creating an average of 20 to 25 jobs within the community.
The Goddard School's play-based approach, called Fun, Learning Experience (or F.L.EX.®), is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.
At The Goddard School, the focus is on building each child's emotional, academic, social, creative and physical skills to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure each one becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared in school and in life.
"With nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood education, The Goddard School's unique dual-management system creates lasting community bonds as owners are on-site at the Schools to provide support to the communities they serve," said Joe Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. "One area that truly sets us apart from other childcare systems is our philosophy based on learning through play, designed to teach and reinforce 21st century skills, including social behaviors such as communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. This philosophy fosters a lifelong love of learning and creates meaningful connections at an early age."
Jobs relating to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)
"Based on my son's experience, I have been extremely impressed with The Goddard School's program, and the positive impact it has made on his current successes in and outside of the classroom," said owner Veena Dontharaju. "We are looking forward to making a similar impact on families in the area, and providing children with an unmatched hands-on learning experience."
The Goddard School located in Lee's Summit can be found at 1000 SW Longview Park Dr., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Please call 816-600-0700 or email LeesSummit2MO@
ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL® FRANCHISE
The Goddard School Franchise, franchisor of The Goddard School preschools, is consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine, and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School franchise currently licenses more than 460 franchised Schools with more than 65,000 students in 36 states. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience), a comprehensive play-based curriculum developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. With a proven system in place and a strong network of dedicated franchisees, The Goddard School Franchise is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier educational childcare provider. For more information, visit www.goddardschoolfranchise.com.
