Lennar's Kemmer Meadows Coming Soon to North Plains
"We are so excited about this upcoming community," Sia Howe said, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "These are some of our most popular floorplans and these spacious homes provide lots of room for busy families, working professionals and a whole variety of family types."
The Marquam plan at Kemmer Meadows is a two-story home that boasts 2,892 square feet of living space. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms every member of the family gets their own space. A downstairs bedroom is a perfect spot for overnight guests. An upstairs loft provides an additional living space. The three-bay garage provides plenty of storage space.
The Larwood plan spans 2,448 square feet of space that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A downstairs bedroom is perfect for overnight guests or to convert into a home office or den. An upstairs loft is a great secondary living space. The gourmet-inspired kitchen includes a built-in tech space. The Larwood also includes a three-bay garage.
The Willow plan will also be offered at Kemmer Meadows. This home provides 2,303 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. A super-sized upstairs bonus room provides versatility by easily functioning as a fourth bedroom. The downstairs includes a study and open-concept living area that includes the gourmet kitchen, nook and great room. This home also has a three-bay garage.
Every home at Kemmer Meadows is part of Lennar's Everything's Included® plan. Originally created as a way to simplify the new home buying process, it puts today's most popular upgrades and features into every new home as standard. So that new Lennar homeowners can enjoy their dream features without having to pay extra.
This community is planned to celebrate its grand opening this summer. To sign up for the interest list and to view floorplans, please visit https://www.lennar.com/
To view new homes for sale throughout the Greater Portland area, please visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
