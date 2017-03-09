Michigan Mapleworks Expands Product Line

Additional state shaped cheese board sets added to product line.

-- Michigan based Start-up, Michigan Mapleworks, announced today that it has expanded its line of state shaped cheese board sets to include twenty-nine more states, up from just Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. All fifty states are expected to be available in the next few months. Once completed, the fifty state cheese board sets will join the many other handcrafted products offered by Michigan Mapleworks ranging from large professional end-grain maple chopping blocks and cutting boards to wooden spoons offered through its Michigan Wooden Spoon subsidiary. All items are made by hand out of either Michigan hard maple or Michigan cherry.Michigan Mapleworks is a family owned and operated business located in Gaylord, Michigan. Their products are available through their retail outlet, downtown Gaylord or through their on-line site at michiganmapleworks.com. More information can be found at Michigan Maplework's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MichiganMapleworks.