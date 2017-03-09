 
Miller Homes Poised To Open Doors to New Development In Chesterfield

 
 
A typical Miller Homes Development
A typical Miller Homes Development
 
CHESTERFIELD, England - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A new homes development will open its doors in the coming months bringing a selection of properties to a suburb of the market town of Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Eyre View, a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes, will see two, three, four and five bedroom properties constructed providing new homes for first time buyers through to growing families.

"We have had several enquiries already about this development and we urge people to register their interest on our website," said Natalie Moore sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "We look forward to helping people find a brand-new home that will suit their requirements and offering a range of property styles and prices to help them fulfil their house buying dreams."

The development is just a few minutes' drive from the centre of town and the shopping, attractions and amenities it offers. Less than 20 minutes' drive is the stunning natural beauty of the Peak District and the city of Sheffield less a similar journey time in the opposite direction.

"We are looking forward to being part of this established community and bringing quality homes that make a difference to people's lifestyles," said Natalie. "Miller homes really are the place to be and we look forward to sharing this new development with the people of Chesterfield and returning to the town."

Natalie concluded; "We expect demand for our homes at Eyre View to be high and urge people to register online prior to the opening of the development. We are then able to keep people up to date with information such as prices and releases and they will also receive an invitation to our preview weekend prior to the opening for general public."

Miller Homes is committed to building homes that complement existing communities and that make a difference to the quality of life for its purchasers. All of its homes are fitted with smart meters to allow homeowners to manage their energy consumption and all are fitted with energy and water efficient appliances.

Eyre View is located on Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 8RH.

Further information can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/newbold...

Source:Miller Homes
Email:***@fmprltd.co.uk
New Homes Chesterfield, Affordable homes Chesterfield, Help to Buy Chesterfield
Property
Chesterfield - Derbyshire - England
Subject:Events
