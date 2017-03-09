News By Tag
Exact Blade returns to Northfield Farmers Market 2017
Master Sharpening Service and Fine Cutlery Sales anchor vendor from Northbrook, IL
Exact Blade started at the market in 2014 as a mobile sharpening service. The business grew so rapidly that in 2016, the owner decided to open a storefront walk-in sharpening service in the Wauk-Dee Plaza located at the busy intersection of Waukegan and Dundee Roads in Northbrook, Illinois. Customers are welcome to bring their knives, scissors and tools without an appointment and while visting they can shop for quality cutlery that can be found at other major retailers like Crate and Barrel and Williams Sonoma.
Exact Blade is an authorized dealer of Zwilling, JA Henckels, Shun, Miyabi, KAI, Kershaw, Zer Tolerance, Chicago Cutlery, Corona Tool, Freud Tools and Howard Oil Products. Exact Blade differentiates itself from other retailers because customers can test the knives in thier own hands with assitance from a knife expert, something that is not allowed or offered at a "box retailer".
http://www.exactblade.com
813 Waukegan Rd
Northbrook IL 60062
847-920-7349
Media Contact
Exact Blade Inc
847-920-7349
info@exactblade.com
