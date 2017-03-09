 
Exact Blade returns to Northfield Farmers Market 2017

Master Sharpening Service and Fine Cutlery Sales anchor vendor from Northbrook, IL
 
 
Exact Blade
Exact Blade
NORTHFIELD, Ill. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Exact Blade, located in Northbrook, IL will once again be participating as an anchor vendor at the 2017 Winnetka-Northfield Farmers Market.  Customers can bring knives, scissors and garden tools. The market is open 22 Saturdays from mid May to mid October, rain or shine.  Exact Blade is present 20 of the 22 event days.  If folks can't get to the market, the walk-in store is located just five miles north, open form 9am to 3pm every Saturday. The market itself is located on Happ Rd, directly across from New Trier West High School in Northfield, IL.

Exact Blade started at the market in 2014 as a mobile sharpening service.  The business grew so rapidly that in 2016, the owner decided to open a storefront walk-in sharpening service in the Wauk-Dee Plaza located at the busy intersection of Waukegan and Dundee Roads in Northbrook, Illinois.  Customers are welcome to bring their knives, scissors and tools without an appointment and while visting they can shop for quality cutlery that can be found at other major retailers like Crate and Barrel and Williams Sonoma.

Exact Blade is an authorized dealer of Zwilling, JA Henckels, Shun, Miyabi, KAI, Kershaw, Zer Tolerance, Chicago Cutlery, Corona Tool, Freud Tools and Howard Oil Products.  Exact Blade differentiates itself from other retailers because customers can test the knives in thier own hands with assitance from a knife expert, something that is not allowed or offered at a "box retailer".

http://www.exactblade.com
813 Waukegan Rd
Northbrook IL 60062

847-920-7349

Media Contact
Exact Blade Inc
847-920-7349
info@exactblade.com
Source:
Email:***@exactblade.com Email Verified
Tags:Knife Sharpening Cutlery Chef
Industry:Services
Location:Northfield - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
