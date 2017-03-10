 
Industry News





CareforAir's Indoor Air Pollution Article Reveals Surprising Facts for Parents

 
 
LONDON - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- An article covering the subject of 'Indoor Air Pollution' entitled 'Air Pollution Affects Cognitive Functions, Study Shows' has now been released and published by CareforAir, an authority website in the Air Purifier niche. The article brings to light fascinating information, and especially for households with children. Parents, Grandparents and anybody else who's interested in how to lessen Indoor Air Pollution can read the entire article can find the link below or check the company's Facebook page CareforAir and look for the article there.

Because most people often take the quality of air in their homes for granted, perhaps one of the most interesting, or relevant pieces of information included in the article, is that how Indoor Air Pollution affects the thinking process of a person thus resulting in poor work or grades.

The article has been written by CareforAir, who wanted to use this information to bring particular attention to the subject of Indoor Air Pollution. They feel they may have done this best in the following extract from the article.

'Air pollution inside our home is directly affecting our family on a daily basis. Basing from the study I mentioned above, breathing with high levels of indoor air pollution can affect the cognitive functions of a person.'

CareforAir.net now welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article. Heather, Owner at CareforAir has made a point of saying regular interaction with the readers is so critical to running the site because it helps in understanding what the customers really need.

In discussing the article itself and its development, Heather said:

"It is always a good habit to make sure that the air inside the house is as clean and as fresh as possible. People should check out the article because we added a list of ways to improve the quality of air inside the house."

Anyone who is interested to see what products the company CareforAir sells can visit their website at http://www.CareforAir.net

Once again, the complete article is available to in full at http://bit.ly/CFAindoorairpollution
End
