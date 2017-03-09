Country(s)
NC State University's New Technologies Expo 2017 - April 5, 2017
Technology Training Solutions, a unit within the Division of Continuing and Professional Education and NC State University, is hosting the first annual New Technologies Expo on April 5, 2017. This event will be housed at the Jane S. McKimmon Center in Raleigh, NC
CARY, N.C. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Attend this Expo to stay relevant in your field AND one step ahead of the competition!
· Enjoy a trade show featuring the newest technologies on the market.
· Participate in hands-on demonstrations of new technologies.
· Discover knowledge seminars designed to prepare you for the technological future.
New technology topics include:
· Podcasting
· Bitcoins
· Security
· Virtual Reality
· 3-D Photography
· Software Tips & Tricks
· Cloud Storage Options
· New Gaming Software
· Fiber Optics
· 3-D Printing
· iPhone and Android Topics
· Social Media/Digital Marketing
· ...and more!
Exhibitor, sponsor and attendee opportunities available - 50-minute speaking opportunities available to exhibitors and sponsors.
Visit go.ncsu.edu/
Contact
Holly A. Sullenger, Assistant Director
NC State University Technology Training Solutions
***@ncsu.edu
