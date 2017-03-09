 
New Book from Brian Rogers Helps Anyone Conquer the Intimidating Wall Street Interview Process

Wall Street veteran and adjunct professor at NYU Stern and Fordham Gabelli Brian Rogers has developed a simple but effective method for success during any Wall Street interview.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After years of watching smart, talented people get nervous and make basic mistakes during important interviews, Brian Rogers decided to develop a way for anyone to prepare for the rigors of interviewing on Wall Street.

"A job interview is a type of sales presentation where you are the product and your mission is to sell yourself to the potential buyer of your skills. This means you have to not only have the knowledge or smarts they are expecting but you also have to present it to them in a way that is both memorable and impressive. For Wall Street firms, the bar is as high as it gets."

Brian Rogers is currently an executive communications coach and an adjunct professor of business communication at NYU Stern and Fordham Gabelli. Brian is also a certified yoga teacher with Yoga to the People teaching their hot yoga sequence. Brian was recently the head of HR, training and development for Markets Group, a financial services events management company.

Before working in HR and training, Brian spent 16 years on Wall Street working on both the buy and sell sides of the business. Brian started his career as a trading assistant for legendary bond trader Bill Gross at PIMCO. He then worked for Deutsche Bank Securities as a structured credit default swaps salesman. After the 2008 financial crisis, he worked for various Brazilian-based banks including the world famous Safra family. Brian started his career in the United States Marine Corps serving with the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company based in Long Beach, CA. Brian has a BSc. in business administration from California State University at Long Beach and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

The 3x3 Interview Prep Method, available from CreateSpace at https://www.createspace.com/7000494, is an innovative way of breaking down the Wall Street interview into its component parts and learning how to master each: Part 1 focuses on understanding the content that is most frequently discussed - the company, the job and the candidate. After gaining a better understanding of those 3 key areas, the author then helps you build memorable, interesting narratives to make your experience pop. Part 2 helps you develop your professional presence so you look and sound your best. The author helps you understand the best way to sit, how to use your voice and why your hands should generally stay in the box. Part 3 teaches you how to practice and also provides practical tips about your appearance and nerves. The author uses his background in hot yoga to explain breathing techniques and poses that can help you relax and stay calm and confident.

