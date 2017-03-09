Country(s)
Industry News
Cottrill Research Partners With The Newly Launched Palambridge Platform
Re-imagining procurement's capabilities with tailored market intelligence
Cottrill Research provides business research services covering all markets and industries, with a focus on supply market intelligence. Founded on the belief that authoritative information does not have to be expensive, Cottrill Research investigates all types of research resources to deliver the highest quality information in the most cost effective manner possible.
"Cottrill Research Founder Jeanette Jones literally wrote the book on supply market intelligence for procurement,"
The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners that share their revolutionary point of view about procurement's future trajectory. Cottrill Research provides access to insight that helps businesses and procurement teams make well informed decisions in less time, taking into consideration objectives such as cost efficiency, risk mitigation, and value creation.
"Procurement is uniquely qualified to create and push highly valued supply market intelligence to stakeholders and the organization as a whole, said Jeanette Jones, Founder of Cottrill Research. "Any procurement department, regardless of size or budget, can successfully implement a supply market intelligence initiative. Palambridge is revolutionizing procurement by providing the infrastructure necessary for moving forward and Cottrill Research is proud to be a part of this effort."
Palambridge and Cottrill Research welcome all procurement individuals and organizations to leverage their combined strengths by reaching out and inquiring about a custom-fit program to meet their goals.
About Cottrill Research
Cottrill Research provides customized Market, Competitor, and Supplier Intelligence reports. Each report is tailored to meet the specialized intelligence need(s) of your business. Cottrill Research follows the belief that authoritative information does not always have to be expensive. Ms. Jones' utilizes her deep knowledge of both commercial databases and open access research resources to ensure that the highest quality of information is delivered in the most cost effective manner possible.
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
Contact
Kelly Barner
***@palambridge.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse