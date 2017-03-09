News By Tag
ChiroFusion Named Delaware Tech Business of the Year
Every year, the Delaware Innovation Awards honors the most promising individuals, companies and initiatives in the Delaware tech scene during the Delaware Innovation Week. The Delaware Innovation Week 2016 is Technical.ly's second annual week-long celebration of technology and innovation happening on November 11-19, 2016.
"We are thrilled and humbled to have received this award and work every day to live up to the high standard of excellence that it symbolizes,"
About ChiroFusion
ChiroFusion is the premier provider of affordable, cloud-based practice management software (http://www.chirofusionsoftware.com/
