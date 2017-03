ChiroFusion Named Delaware Tech Business of the Year

Contact

ChiroFusion / Damon Cozamanis

***@mychirofusion.com ChiroFusion / Damon Cozamanis

End

-- ChiroFusion, Inc., the nation's premier provider of affordable, cloud-based EHR software for chiropractic professionals, announced it has been named Delaware Tech Business of the Year by Technical.ly Delaware at the organization's annual awards celebration on November 18, 2016.Every year, the Delaware Innovation Awards honors the most promising individuals, companies and initiatives in the Delaware tech scene during the Delaware Innovation Week. The Delaware Innovation Week 2016 is Technical.ly's second annual week-long celebration of technology and innovation happening on November 11-19, 2016."We are thrilled and humbled to have received this award and work every day to live up to the high standard of excellence that it symbolizes,"said ChiroFusion President and CEO Damon Cozamanis, DC. "The team at ChiroFusion consists of brilliant and dedicated individuals whose hard work ensures that we continue to maintain our technology leadership."ChiroFusion is the premier provider of affordable, cloud-based practice management software ( http://www.chirofusionsoftware.com/ pricing/ ) for chiropractic professionals. The company prides itself on delivering superior quality chiropractic software and exceptional customer service, while remaining true and real to its valued clients. In 2016, ChiroFusion was named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies in America with 1545% growth over a three-year period. For more information about ChiroFusion, visit www.chirofusionsoftware.com or call 1-877-210-3230.