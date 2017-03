dinCloud Helps Customers Embrace the Cloud Through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Program

The Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program allows dinCloud to provide direct billing, sell combined offers and services, as well as directly provision, manage, and support Microsoft cloud offerings

Contact

Angela Tuzzo

***@mrb-pr.com Angela Tuzzo

End

--(http://www.dincloud.com/), a cloud services provider for hosted workspaces (https://www.dincloud.com/hosted-workspaces)and cloud infrastructure (https://www.dincloud.com/cloud-infrastructure), today announced it now sells through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program. This licensing model enables dinCloud to be the center of the customer relationship by providing direct billing, selling combined offers and services, as well as directly provisioning, managing, and supporting products and services. dinCloud adds value with its own hosted workspace portfolio to enable today's modern workforce productivity needs.Starting today, dinCloud can support the complete customer lifecycle. dinCloud can now easily sell Microsoft cloud solutions and help customers drive new business value through the cloud by owning the entire billing process and directly managing support."Customer demand for cloud services is growing and we see tremendous interest in Microsoft cloud technologies, such as Microsoft Office 365," said David Graffia, vice president of sales at dinCloud. "Joining the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider program further validates dinCloud's commitment to customer satisfaction around the latest Microsoft cloud technologies, allowing us to drive innovative solutions and build stronger relationships with our customers. We are excited to be working with Microsoft, and look forward to developing a world-class cloud solution provider offering."Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. said, "The Cloud Solution Provider program puts our partners at the center of the customer relationship. Partners who sell through CSP have demonstrated dedication to helping our mutual customers drive their digital transformation.One of the main benefits of the Cloud Solution Provider program is that it provides dinCloud the ability to directly provision, manage, and support its customer environments. This means the company takes the "first call," and since dinCloud already hosts the customer's IT infrastructure, they can now streamline support. The Cloud Solution Provider program also allows customers to bring their existing Office365 licenses to dinCloud, and provides additional tools including Microsoft OneDrive, Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), and Microsoft System Center, to name a few. http://www.dincloud.com ) is a Cloud Services Provider (CSP) that helps organizations rapidly migrate to the cloud through a strong network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Each customer's hosted private cloud offers hosted workspaces ( https://www.dincloud.com/ hosted-workspaces ) and cloud infrastructure (https://www.dincloud.com/cloud-infrastructure)that the customer controls through direct and open access. dinCloud's subscription-based services are tailored to fit a range of business models resulting in reduced cost, enhanced security (https://www.dincloud.com/security/), control, and productivity. Visit www.dinCloud.com, www.linkedin.com/company/dincloud, or follow @dinCloud (http://www.twitter.com/dinCloud) on Twitter.