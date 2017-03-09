News By Tag
Baby K'tan, LLC Expands Philanthropic Avenues
Baby K'tan, LLC continues to expand their philanthropic efforts with donations to GOOD+ Foundation, joining in the non-profit's fight to battle family poverty.
Baby K'tan, a Florida based juvenile products company, will be increasing their recent charitable action with the donation of over 600 pieces of their Baby K'tan Diaper Bag. The brand's innovative diaper bag features a built-in wetbag with antimicrobial lining. The pocket keeps in moisture and liquid while preventing the growth of germs and odor causing bacteria.
"We've seen the importance of giving back to the community, both in our personal and corporate lives," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan. "We are grateful to have the ability to support parents in need, and we hope that this donation can help ease some of the struggles parents face."
Through the generous support of donors and over 45,000 volunteers, GOOD+ Foundation has donated over 20 million items through its partner network across the United States. The organization has been rated 4-Stars by Charity Navigator and received national accreditation from the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance for its efficient fundraising and operations.
In addition to their donations to GOOD+ Foundation, Baby K'tan, LLC has recently made charitable contributions to organizations such as Twice As Nice, Shower of Love, K.I.D.S., and more. Baby K'tan also devotes a percentage of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society and empowers their employees to give back by organizing team volunteer outings.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan products and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com
About GOOD+ Foundation
For more information, visit www.goodplusfoundation.org, like them on Facebook at GOOD+ Foundation or follow them on Twitter and Instagram @GoodPlusFdn.
