News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Service for Schools and Educational Institutes
Text My Main Number (TMMN), USA based business messaging service provider announced to offer landline texting service to schools, colleges and other education institutes at a fair price.
The stated school landline texting solution will enable the landline or toll free number of the school to send and receive text messages and MMS. The interested schools or other educational institute can subscribe to this service by simply opting for the most suitable monthly subscription package.
"The education industry has been doing a great job for many years, but the area it lacks at is the communication. Of course, we all have advanced communications and telecommunication solution still there are a few roadblocks while thought carefully. For example: school staff hesitates to share their personal number for multiple genuine reasons. The parents can't pick up calls every time due to their busy working schedule. Also, students might need to communicate with the teachers about their assignment or other queries, but there wasn't any prompt communication mode. However, the invention of the landline texting solution (http://textmymainnumber.com) has resolved all these issues, and concerns. It has removed the roadblocks and filled up the communication gap among, school, teachers, students and parents.", shared spokesperson of Text My Main Number.
The representative of Text My Main Number further added that "Using this landline messaging solution schools provides a single point of communication. Now, parents, students and even teachers need to manage only one: main line number of the school for all types of communications. Using this solution, the schools can take advantage of texting (SMS) feature to convey the message to parents. So even if the parents are busy with some tasks, they are more probable to take a look at an SMS. Moreover, parents can send an SMS to inquire anything they wish to and then can get back to work until school staff responds them back. There are many more benefits of the school landline texting solution, such as:
- Automate answers of commonly and frequently asked questions of parents and students
- Send announcements of upcoming holidays, exams, result declaration, parents meeting, and more
- Schedule texting to a group of parents about a specific announcement
- Group contacts, division or program wise, to send group messages
- Analyze the communication happened in the past month
- Provide single communication number to parents and students
- Provide quick and viable mode of communication to student in emergency situations
- Allow school staff to keep their personal and professional life separate
- And many more
There are many benefits of landline texting service of schools. Also, this is not a simple texting tool, it has many ore features. I'd like to invite interested readers to visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse