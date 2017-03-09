 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) Announces Arkansas Commercial Contracts Awarded To The Silex Holdings Division

 
 
TULSA, Okla. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RJD Green Inc. (OTC PINK: RJDG), announced commercial contracts awarded Silex Holdings division in the neighboring state of Arkansas.

RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of three commercial contracts for natural stone countertops and related products, completing in 2017. The contracts total $220,000 in revenue. Additionally four other projects have been quoted and are in discussion in the Northwest Arkansas quadrant.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "These commercial contracts awarded to Silex continue the revenue progression in our commercial business segment, and reflects geographic expansion. The commercial contracts have helped offset the traditional seasonal revenue downturn that occurs in our construction sectors, and will contribute to revenue growth the remainder of the year. These results reflect our continued implementation of our growth plan for Silex Holdings of expanding our market segments and broadening our customer base."

About RJD Green Inc.,

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Ron Brewer, CEO
ronb@rjdgreen.com
Source:RJD Green Inc
Email:***@rjdgreen.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction, Environmental, Healthcare
Industry:Business
Location:Tulsa - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Earnings
Click to Share