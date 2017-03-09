News By Tag
eSentire Wins Best Security Solution in HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Technology
Three-peat Award Win Demonstrates Continued Success in Hedge Fund Cybersecurity Landscape
CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO – March 15, 2017 – eSentire, Inc. (https://www.esentire.com/)
"We're honored to receive Best Security Solution for the third year in a row," said eSentire Founder and Chief Security Strategist Eldon Sprickerhoff. "The hedge fund cybersecurity landscape is complex and ever changing. We pride ourselves on our unique alignment with governing bodies to ensure that our clients' cybersecurity initiatives in the many industry segments we service – including the financial sector – keep pace with shifting regulatory measures. Any financial services firm, regardless of its size, should ensure that the appropriate measures are put in place to defend against cyber-attacks."
eSentire's award-winning Managed Detection and ResponseTM (MDR) service has propelled the company's success, cementing its leadership position within the MDR marketplace. As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016 (https://www.esentire.com/
