eSentire Wins Best Security Solution in HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Technology

Three-peat Award Win Demonstrates Continued Success in Hedge Fund Cybersecurity Landscape

--(https://www.esentire.com/), the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider (https://www.esentire.com/what-we-do/managed-detection-and-response/), today announced it was awarded "Best Security Solution" in the 2017 U.S. Hedge Fund Technology Awards by HFM for the third year in a row. The annual awards recognize and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. Winners were announced during a February 13awards luncheon in New York City, NY."We're honored to receive Best Security Solution for the third year in a row," said eSentire Founder and Chief Security Strategist Eldon Sprickerhoff. "The hedge fund cybersecurity landscape is complex and ever changing. We pride ourselves on our unique alignment with governing bodies to ensure that our clients' cybersecurity initiatives in the many industry segments we service – including the financial sector – keep pace with shifting regulatory measures. Any financial services firm, regardless of its size, should ensure that the appropriate measures are put in place to defend against cyber-attacks."eSentire's award-winning Managed Detection and Response(MDR) service has propelled the company's success, cementing its leadership position within the MDR marketplace. As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016 ( https://www.esentire.com/ news-and-events/ press-releases/ e... ), and was included in Gartner's 2016 Market Guide For Managed Detection And Response Services ( https://www.gartner.com/ doc/3314023/ market-guide- managed-... ) – a list of service providers that can support organizations seeking to improve their threat detection and incident response capabilities.eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com)is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $3 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/eSentire).