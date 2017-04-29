 
News By Tag
* Oil Extraction
* Industrial Separator
* Separator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pineville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

Russell Finex Industrial Filters Increase Productivity and Product Quality at Eco Treasures

 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Eco Treasures, an oil extraction company, specializes in the extraction of essential oils from residual vegetable feedstock and fine fruit seeds. In order to meet high quality standards, and ensure the best production efficiency, the Belgium based company turned to Russell Finex, the leading supplier of high quality separation equipment, for an innovative processing solution.

The extraction of seed oil from residual frozen pulp begins by separating the seeds from the juice pulp. In order to separate the seeds, the frozen pulp is first melted and then dried. The issue the company was facing was that there was too much dust from the dried juice pulp attached to the seeds after the drying process, which resulted in a lower quality of extracted oil. With the Russell Eco Separator® installed in place of the previous sieving system, Eco Treasures was able to separate dust from the fine seeds enabling them to send the seeds through the press dust free. The results were very positive. Not only did the Russell Finex machine eliminate the dust from the seeds, it also saved them time by reducing the amount of labour that went into their previous production process. These two factors contributed to the reduction in manufacturing costs for Eco Treasures, an increase in productivity, as well as a better product for their customers.

For over 80 years, Russell Finex has been a global leader in the design and manufacture of customized industrial sieving and filtration systems. Contact (www.russellfinex.com) the company to learn more about Eco Treaures, or how they can help meet your exact requirements.

Contact
www.russellfinex.com
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Oil Extraction, Industrial Separator, Separator
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share