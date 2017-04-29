News By Tag
Russell Finex Industrial Filters Increase Productivity and Product Quality at Eco Treasures
The extraction of seed oil from residual frozen pulp begins by separating the seeds from the juice pulp. In order to separate the seeds, the frozen pulp is first melted and then dried. The issue the company was facing was that there was too much dust from the dried juice pulp attached to the seeds after the drying process, which resulted in a lower quality of extracted oil. With the Russell Eco Separator® installed in place of the previous sieving system, Eco Treasures was able to separate dust from the fine seeds enabling them to send the seeds through the press dust free. The results were very positive. Not only did the Russell Finex machine eliminate the dust from the seeds, it also saved them time by reducing the amount of labour that went into their previous production process. These two factors contributed to the reduction in manufacturing costs for Eco Treasures, an increase in productivity, as well as a better product for their customers.
For over 80 years, Russell Finex has been a global leader in the design and manufacture of customized industrial sieving and filtration systems. Contact (www.russellfinex.com)
