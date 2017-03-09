News By Tag
World Champion of Public Speaking coming to Toastmasters Conference
2003 World Champion and humorist, Jim Key will be the keynote speaker on May 20, 2017
"Frederick is honored to have Jim Key - simply put, Jim is a difference maker. He believes in pursuing excellence unapologetically, and without reservation,"
"Although a Toastmaster conference at its core is a 5-state district communication and leadership event, the goal of our gathering is to broaden learning and networking conversations of speakers, area businesses and attendees. Seven 40 minutes educational sessions covering topics important not only to Toastmasters, but anyone looking to be a better communicator and leader will attract travelers from Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. That evening Jim Key will appear for 'Meet & Greet' cocktails to share his professional speaking experiences this will help broaden the perspective of our ever-expanding attendee base," said Pearl. In addition, the conference will benefit from the contribution of dynamic speakers : John Comberiate, Distinguished Toastmaster, Pearl Matibe, 2016 District 18 Table Topics Champion, Clyde Middleton, DTM John Maxwell Team, Past District Director and Panelists: Mona Mohamed, Frank & Karen Storey, Holly Burgess-Pyle, Joey Gibbons and Leroy Allen – all tenured Toastmasters.
The highly anticipated International Public Speaking and Table Topics contest will also take place during the conference as contestants will compete to test their critical impromptu thinking and speaking skills and winners will advance to the semi-finals and ultimately the finals where the World Champion of Public Speaking® is chosen. Members of the public are invited to learn more about Toastmasters or may attend the event by registering at http://www.toastmasters-
About Toastmasters District 18
District 18's notable members include two International Presidents: Ted Woods, elected in 1986-1987 and Dilip Abayasekera elected in 2005-2006. Notable member William Ecker, became the district's first accredited speaker, in 1994. Abayasekera became an accredited speaker in 1996. In addition, District 18 has produced two World Champions of Public Speaking: Will Johnson (1976) and Craig Valentine (1999). The District has in excess of 2,200 members in more than 118 Clubs spanning a 5-State Area. These states are comprised of portions of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. To learn more about Toastmasters District 18 please visit: http://www.toastmasters-
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Media Contact
Pearl Matibe
***@toastmasters-
