World Champion of Public Speaking coming to Toastmasters Conference

-- Toastmasters District 18Spring Conference, the world's leading communication and leadership development organization, today announces, will be the keynote speaker for the 2017 Spring Conference in Frederick, MD at Hampton Inn Frederick, MD."Frederick is honored to have Jim Key - simply put, Jim is a difference maker. He believes in pursuing excellence unapologetically, and without reservation,"said Pearl Matibe, PR Strategist, 2017 Spring Conference. "Though Jim speaks to a variety of audiences, he always speaks from his heart directly to the hearts of the audience members. A key point to highlight is that over the past 50 years Toastmasters District 18 Spring Conference has benefited from world champion keynote speakers such as Dananjaya Hettiarachchi, Darren LaCroix and Craig Valentine, bringing a new level of learning to our keynote stage. In keeping with the spirit of going back to basics to move forward to the future challenging our attendees to think differently, to increase their skill-set and to change perspectives to learn more on how we can positively impact our community, we welcome Jim key," said Pearl."Although a Toastmaster conference at its core is a 5-state district communication and leadership event, the goal of our gathering is to broaden learning and networking conversations of speakers, area businesses and attendees. Seven 40 minutes educational sessions covering topics important not only to Toastmasters, but anyone looking to be a better communicator and leader will attract travelers from Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. That evening Jim Key will appear for 'Meet & Greet' cocktails to share his professional speaking experiences this will help broaden the perspective of our ever-expanding attendee base," said Pearl. In addition, the conference will benefit from the contribution of dynamic speakers :Distinguished Toastmaster,2016 District 18 Table Topics Champion,DTM John Maxwell Team, Past District Director andMona Mohamed, Frank & Karen Storey, Holly Burgess-Pyle, Joey Gibbons and Leroy Allen – all tenured Toastmasters.The highly anticipated International Public Speaking and Table Topics contest will also take place during the conference as contestants will compete to test their critical impromptu thinking and speaking skills and winners will advance to the semi-finals and ultimately the finals where the World Champion of Public Speaking® is chosen. Members of the public are invited to learn more about Toastmasters or may attend the event by registering atDistrict 18's notable members include two International Presidents: Ted Woods, elected in 1986-1987 and Dilip Abayasekera elected in 2005-2006. Notable member William Ecker, became the district's first accredited speaker, in 1994. Abayasekera became an accredited speaker in 1996. In addition, District 18 has produced two World Champions of Public Speaking: Will Johnson (1976) and Craig Valentine (1999). The District has in excess of 2,200 members in more than 118 Clubs spanning a 5-State Area. These states are comprised of portions of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. To learn more about Toastmasters District 18 please visit:Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.