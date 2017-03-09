17-Year-Old Cancer Victim Now Able to See After Being Legally Blind For 13 Years

Charitable Organization Raises Funds to Purchase Glasses to Help Victim, Leaving Family in Tears

-- This past weekend, the Dean Michael Clarizio Cancer Foundation (DMCCF) hosted a dinner dance gala at the Westmount Country Club where they helped families in their fight against cancer as well as present their Distinguished Service Award to Tom Marinaro, President of Residential Home Funding Corp. (RHFC).There were 525 people in attendance, including Governor David Paterson, Police Chief Paul Cell, Nick DeMauro – head of the L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) Program, Bill Coleman – the Chairman of St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital Foundation, and Chris Clarizio and Bernie Hartigan, President and Founding Member of DMCCF. Tom Marinaro and his non-profit RHF Foundation was recognized as he was able to raise a significant amount of money in support of DMCCF and its efforts to help families battling cancer every day.The event was truly remarkable and incredibly moving as one particular young hero's dreams came true. 17-year-old cancer victim Joseph Cetrulo has been legally blind for the past 13 years due to a brain tumor. Thanks to the DMCCF's new text-to-pledge campaign they were able to raise the $10,000 needed to purchase Joe new LED glasses that will allow him to regain his vision. The glasses – not covered by insurance – were a gift that moved Joe and his family to tears. To be in the presence of such an astonishing and rewarding gift being given to a genuinely deserving and appreciate recipient was something that no words can describe. What DMCCF does for families is priceless.On top of that, 25 of the foundations past heroes were introduced to guests as well as 2 special young warriors and their families. 5 new heroes currently in the midst of their battles with cancer were also brought up, all of which a total of $120,000 was raised to assist each of them. Seeing the outpouring of support was a very humbling experience.The RHF Foundation – a derivative of Residential Home Funding Corp. – has been a longtime supporter of DMCCF and its charitable campaigns. Tom Marinaro is amazingly passionate about supporting DMCCF and was beyond grateful to accept the Distinguished Service Award after he contributed 6 checks for $5,000 to families in need. As the president of RHFC – a massively successful mortgage company – Tom knows firsthand that caring for others and giving back is what is most important. It is his generous approach to compassionate charities like DMCCF that has contributed to his own success.To learn more about DMCCF and RHFC visit the links below.About Residential Home FundingFounded in 2000, RHFC is a large mortgage lender that doesn't act like one. As one of the largest mortgage bankers in America, they are licensed direct lenders in 12 states including CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, PA, SC, and VA, while still treating each and every customer like family. RHFC funds all types of transactions such as basic residential purchases, refinances, investment properties, construction loans, mixed use, and more. Residential Home Funding Corp. is a direct FNMA lender and also originates FHA and VA loans to NJ and beyond. They are a direct FNMA lender and have LAPP approval. At Residential Home Funding, there is a mortgage loan custom suited for almost every borrower, having built their reputation on service and efficiency. We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law.