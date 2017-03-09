News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Faith, Film & Music Bringing People Of All Ages Together. New Interactive Movie-Going Experience
Premiere Christian & Gospel Entertainment Company starts a series of interactive, film, and music events that will continue throughout the year. The Faith & Film Series presents The Resurrection of Gavin Stone in Farmingdale, NY.
Churches and organizations can partner with the Faith & Film Series to bring people out for a night of fun, fellowship & empowerment and be a part of our Resurrection Outreach initiative. We are committed to redefining the church going experience.
From movie screenings, documentaries, shorts, family-friendly films and more, Faith & Film Series dedicates itself to helping creative individuals achieve their goals. An on-going series, Faith & Film will shine a spotlight on the latest from big-name talent and up-and-coming faith-based & inspirational filmmakers. The mission of Faith & Film Series is to enable the faith-based film community and the general public to experience the power of inspirational content. This series will merge music, media, film and partner with organizations to support creative expression in their communities. Faith & Film is an extension of the Judah Praise Experience (JPE) an online and event platform created by David M. Wallace, CEO of Total Prayze Entertainment Group. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tugg.com/
Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/
If you are unable to attend but still wish to support Faith & Film Series, we accept sponsorships and ticket donations.
About David M. Wallace
CEO of Total Prayze Entertainment Group, one of the most diverse and inventive entertainment companies in the world, Mr. Wallace is committed to using the power of interactive media in reaching men, women, adults and millennials. He continues to grow the company's global platforms that will enhance the next generation of storytellers as well as re-imagining how the Gospel is spread to a contemporary audience. Mr. Wallace also serves as Creative Director of Christian Library on Demand (CLD) and as a consultant to various churches and organizations seeking to re-invent their brands. David M. Wallace holds a B.F.A. in Visual Communication with a specialization in Graphic Design. Visit http://www.totalprayze.com
About Judah Praise Experience (JPE)
An inspirational platform that is a celebration of the interactive, film, music and fashion industries. JPE launched on May 14th, 2011, with artists, directors, musicians and fashion designers gathering at Calvary Tabernacle in Hempstead, NY, to showcase their gifts. Founded by David M. Wallace, JPE featured several established and up-and-coming filmmakers. Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/
Contact
David M. Wallace
***@totalprayze.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse