 
News By Tag
* United Real Estate
* Awards
* Top Performers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


United® Real Estate Announces Top-Performing Agents and Offices for 2016

 
 
Top Performing Agents & Offices
Top Performing Agents & Offices
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
United Real Estate
Awards
Top Performers

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

DALLAS - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- United Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise operation company, recognizes the top-performing agents in total sales volume, commission income, and total transactions closed and the top-performing offices for 2016. United credits the success of their diligent agents and offices to individual dedication and the company's full-service brokerage model accompanied by unmatched training, marketing, technology and 100-percent commission.

United Real Estate is proud to highlight the following top-performing agents in overall sales volume, gross commission income and number of transactions closed for 2016:

Top Agents – Sales Volume

· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties, produced over $35 million in sales volume

· Annie Chen, United – Los Angeles

· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina

· Edgar Davis, United – Kansas City

· Jessica Enochs, United – Philadelphia

· Doug Dilling, United – Indianapolis

Top Agents – Gross Commission Income

· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties

· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina

· Jessica Enochs, United – Philadelphia

Top Agents – Total Transactions Closed

· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina, closed 119 transactions during 2016

· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties

· Edgar Davis, United – Kansas City

· Doug Dilling, United – Indianapolis

· Pat Grace, United – Kansas City

· Martin Stiff, United – Louisville

United Real Estate is also proud to highlight the following top-performing offices in their commitment to Project Blue, overall agent growth – velocity award, leadership excellence in the local marketing and the United network and top brokerage offices based on sales volume for 2016:

Office Award Recipients

· Commitment to Project Blue – Terri Jeffries, United – Chicago

· Velocity Award – Todd & Jeff Bailey and Anthony Laurita, United – North Jersey

· Leadership Excellence Award –John & Jeff Finn, United – Richmond

· Brokerage Company of the Year – Brenda Thompson Managing Broker, United – Dallas

· Affiliated Company of the Year – Bonnie S. Mays & Eli Haddad, United – Lexington

"Our goal as a company is to provide agents and offices exactly what they need to elevate their careers and enable them to be a true entrepreneur in the real estate industry," said Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "At our recent convention held in Austin, Texas, this goal was strongly reinforced as we recognized our agents' incredible success during 2016. We are proud of the outstanding accomplishments our agents and offices achieved this year and the apparent passion individuals in our network possess to be the best. We look forward to the year ahead and the exponential growth that we are striving to achieve in agent and transaction counts in 2017."

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in the 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
End
Source:United Real Estate
Email:***@unitedrealestate.com Email Verified
Phone:816-420-6215
Tags:United Real Estate, Awards, Top Performers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Real Estate Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share