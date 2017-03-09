News By Tag
United® Real Estate Announces Top-Performing Agents and Offices for 2016
United Real Estate is proud to highlight the following top-performing agents in overall sales volume, gross commission income and number of transactions closed for 2016:
Top Agents – Sales Volume
· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties, produced over $35 million in sales volume
· Annie Chen, United – Los Angeles
· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina
· Edgar Davis, United – Kansas City
· Jessica Enochs, United – Philadelphia
· Doug Dilling, United – Indianapolis
Top Agents – Gross Commission Income
· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties
· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina
· Jessica Enochs, United – Philadelphia
Top Agents – Total Transactions Closed
· Dan Jenkins, United – East Carolina, closed 119 transactions during 2016
· Amanda Alejandro, United – Select Properties
· Edgar Davis, United – Kansas City
· Doug Dilling, United – Indianapolis
· Pat Grace, United – Kansas City
· Martin Stiff, United – Louisville
United Real Estate is also proud to highlight the following top-performing offices in their commitment to Project Blue, overall agent growth – velocity award, leadership excellence in the local marketing and the United network and top brokerage offices based on sales volume for 2016:
Office Award Recipients
· Commitment to Project Blue – Terri Jeffries, United – Chicago
· Velocity Award – Todd & Jeff Bailey and Anthony Laurita, United – North Jersey
· Leadership Excellence Award –John & Jeff Finn, United – Richmond
· Brokerage Company of the Year – Brenda Thompson Managing Broker, United – Dallas
· Affiliated Company of the Year – Bonnie S. Mays & Eli Haddad, United – Lexington
"Our goal as a company is to provide agents and offices exactly what they need to elevate their careers and enable them to be a true entrepreneur in the real estate industry," said Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "At our recent convention held in Austin, Texas, this goal was strongly reinforced as we recognized our agents' incredible success during 2016. We are proud of the outstanding accomplishments our agents and offices achieved this year and the apparent passion individuals in our network possess to be the best. We look forward to the year ahead and the exponential growth that we are striving to achieve in agent and transaction counts in 2017."
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/
