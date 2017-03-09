News By Tag
Axalta Coating Systems to Present Nap-Gard Advancements at NACE Corrosion 2017
"We are excited to participate in the conference and exposition again this year and to bring our latest Nap-Gard FBE products to attendees," said Meghan Hodge, Axalta's Global Product Marketing Manager for functional powder coatings. "NACE Corrosion is a great platform to interact with pipeline industry customers and to showcase Axalta products designed specifically with the technologies to meet these customers' needs.
Axalta will showcase recent Nap-Gard enhancements including its new, high-temperature protective internal pipe coatings. The new Nap-Gard 7-0017HT and 7-0017VHT Black Beauty FBE products are thermosetting epoxy powders designed to provide excellent chemical resistance when operating in temperatures up to 200ºC (392ºF). These internal pipe coatings are formulated to be highly effective in combatting typical corrosion caused by carbon dioxide (CO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) often found in sour crude oil and known to present a major challenge for the oil and gas industry.
NACE Corrosion is the world's largest corrosion conference and expo. The 2017 show will attract more than 7,000 corrosion professionals and 450 exhibitors to New Orleans, Louisiana for an educational experience focused on the prevention and mitigation of corrosion worldwide. In addition to educational opportunities, NACE Corrosion will expand professional networks and provide technical support to the industry.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
