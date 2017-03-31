 
Special Promotion in March by ACEX. Can't even be Cheaper!

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- On direct 31 day LCL service. Weekly departure. Incredible discounted rate to celebrate TransRussia.

From FOB-Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) to St. Petersburg!

Freight collect and booked via ACEX.

Valid through 31/03/2017

The First Russian Worldwide Logistics Alliance unites freight forwarders of Russia, CIS and overseas partners into the alliance aiming to support its members around the world and develop common business.

Associated Cargo Experts (ACEX) Alliance - is an association of independent logistics companies, primarily in Russia and also in the CIS countries and worldwide.

Freight forwarders from different regions and countries are invited to join the alliance. We are waiting for like-minded people, the best local forwarders in their areas and regions who do not have their own global international coverage, but still wish to develop and expand their international business.

Nowadays in the existing market conditions small and medium-sized companies can't exist and be successful alone, focusing only on their sector-specific regional market. Competition from the large multinational corporations is becoming tougher and stronger.

By joining the alliance, forwarders together will get a full range of logistics services in any field as air, sea, land transportation, customs clearance, warehousing services or express delivery.

Additional information is available upon request acex@acex.net

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/news/special-promotion-in-march-by-acex-can-t-even-be-cheaper/

ACEX Alliance press center

pr@acex.net

Website

http://acexgroup.net/en/

ACEX Alliance press center
***@acex.net
Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
