News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Special Promotion in March by ACEX. Can't even be Cheaper!
Weekly LCL service from India to Saint-Petersburg USD 50 W/M.
From FOB-Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) to St. Petersburg!
Freight collect and booked via ACEX.
Valid through 31/03/2017
The First Russian Worldwide Logistics Alliance unites freight forwarders of Russia, CIS and overseas partners into the alliance aiming to support its members around the world and develop common business.
Associated Cargo Experts (ACEX) Alliance - is an association of independent logistics companies, primarily in Russia and also in the CIS countries and worldwide.
Freight forwarders from different regions and countries are invited to join the alliance. We are waiting for like-minded people, the best local forwarders in their areas and regions who do not have their own global international coverage, but still wish to develop and expand their international business.
Nowadays in the existing market conditions small and medium-sized companies can't exist and be successful alone, focusing only on their sector-specific regional market. Competition from the large multinational corporations is becoming tougher and stronger.
By joining the alliance, forwarders together will get a full range of logistics services in any field as air, sea, land transportation, customs clearance, warehousing services or express delivery.
Additional information is available upon request acex@acex.net
Details at http://acexgroup.net/
ACEX Alliance press center
pr@acex.net
Website
http://acexgroup.net/
Contact
ACEX Alliance press center
***@acex.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse