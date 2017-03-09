News By Tag
Innovative retail display product launched at Euroshop by Wrights Plastics
A leading retail display specialist used the prestigious Euroshop earlier this month to launch a display product that combines the very latest 'must-have' material with energy-efficient LED technology and an innovative acrylic application.
One of their 'hits' was their newest display product made from Solid Surface – increasingly the 'must-have' material thanks to its durable, tactile and non-porous qualities. Solid Surface's range of textured finishes and colours offers limitless opportunities and it can be moulded to create almost any shape required.
Wrights Plastics add energy-efficient LED and then embed vinyl to minimise the light loss that occurs when vinyl is applied directly to the surface. Individual blocks can be joined as required.
The company has been at the forefront of Solid Surface applications for display & signage. Their almost 50 years acrylic fabrication skills experience means they have the skills required to mould and bond Solid Surface to create effective display and signage solutions.
Commercial Director Andy Watkins said "Solid surface offers huge possibilities for retail display and this product proved very popular at Euroshop. Our manufacturing history - as well as our investment in technology and people – means we are uniquely positioned to make the most of its almost endless possibilities."
Further details can be found on their website www.wrightsplastics.co.uk
Wrights Plastics
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
