 
News By Tag
* Onycosolve
* Onycosolve Spray
* Onycosolve Feet Spray
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


What Can OnycoSolve Do About Toenail Fungus

A herbal concoction with silver particles and rare plants extracts can turn out to be among the most effective treatments for onychomycosis .
 
 
1920×1080_04
1920×1080_04
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onycosolve
Onycosolve Spray
Onycosolve Feet Spray

Industry:
Family

Location:
Southfield - Michigan - US

Subject:
Products

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Toenail fungus, also famous as onychomycosis, is the invisible scourge that causes quite visible deterioration to human feet and nails. What makes these fungi even more insidious is their talent to infect the skin from unsuspected places - lurking in some pools, saunas, shoes, fabrics , and surfaces - and not in other! So it is quite impossible to objectively connect your possession of onychomycosis with a particular place you visited (or touched).

Nevertheless, there are several working solutions to mount a counterattack against the persistent toenail fungus. And the sooner we commence treatment, the greater chance we have of winning the battle. One of the things we can use (hoping) to obliterate our toenail fungus is… vinegar. Yes, vinegar. And another is baking soda. As jokey as those two fixes might sound, they have some surprisingly reliable antiseptic properties that can help kill the colony of fungi on your feet - without entailing health risks like antifungal pills do.

For those who are not down with the idea of soaking your feet in vinegar, here's another option, something made from natural ingredients, producing satisfying fungus-begone results. It is a spray called OnycoSolve and it helps to solve onychomycosis. The product became popular mainly via healthy living websites, herbal treatment forums, and bio markets. In order to destroy fungal infections OnycoSolve is enriched with silver particles - an antibacterial compound that removes moisture, sweating, itchiness, making foot skin conditions so unbearable to the fungi that they perish.

Moreover, OnycoSolve Sprayis a not only a more pleasantly-smelling alternative of the vinegar treatment, but it also is an antifungal method that produces almost zero negative side effects.

The product is not sold in pharmacies and can be ordered only from the official website of the manufacturer - http://www.onycosolve.com
End
Source:Onycosolve LLC
Email:***@onycosolve.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share