Future growth of mobile payments reported in yStats.com publication

Hamburg-based business intelligence company reports on the continued growth of mobile payments in its new publication "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Second Half 2016."
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Although mobile payments make up just a one digit share of total consumer card payments, that share is expected to double by 2021, per a forecast cited in the new yStats.com publication. Mobile payments are finding greater acceptance in the developing economies of Latin America, Asia and Africa than in the mature markets of Western Europe and North America. Over half of consumers in Latin America with a bank relationship indicated an interest in making purchases with their mobile device. Shoppers in several European nations indicated that they were aware of the ability to make mobile payments but were hesitant to do so.

One of the deterring factors for shoppers is the security of mobile payments. Even consumers in the advanced market of South Korea reported a concern with security of their personal information when making a mobile payment. However, research cited in the yStats.com report suggests that consumers worldwide are beginning to warm to the idea of mobile payments

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

