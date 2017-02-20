Future growth of mobile payments reported in yStats.com publication

Hamburg-based business intelligence company reports on the continued growth of mobile payments in its new publication "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Second Half 2016."

Infographic: Global Mobile Payment Methods: Second Half 2016

Although mobile payments make up just a small share of total consumer card payments, that share is expected to grow significantly by 2021, per a forecast cited in the new yStats.com publication. Mobile payments are finding greater adoption in the markets of Asia and Latin America than in the mature markets of North America and Europe. Over half of consumers in India with a bank relationship indicated an interest in making purchases with their mobile device. Shoppers in several European nations indicated that they were aware of the ability to make mobile payments but were hesitant to do so.

One of the primary factors for shoppers is the security of mobile payments. Even consumers in the United States reported a concern with security of their personal information when making a mobile payment. However, research cited in the yStats.com report suggests that consumers worldwide are beginning to warm to the idea of mobile payments.