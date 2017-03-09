Country(s)
GrooveCar Releases New Marketing Program for Credit Union Partners
New program is designed to boost engagement and deliver leads
The focus is to create a message that will provide a shelf life that can remain fresh during the promotional time-period, along with seasonal updates throughout the year. For 2017, the theme of the program, "The Power of Car Buying at your Fingertips," was designed to support the member's quest for mobile access, taking advantage of the all the tools available directly from the palm of their hand. The product specific campaign includes an emphasis on the great rates credit unions offer members, while also promoting education. The tools on the website include: A refinance calculator, promotional member incentive page, a new market value pricing tool and a trade-in value calculator. "These finance tools not only provide answers to the burning financial questions members seek, they are also sources of lead generation for the credit union," Budzinski adds.
Marketing collateral has always been a vital component of the GrooveCar program. Materials provided to credit union partners are designed for use across all channels including a mobile first design strategy. Credit union partners have remarked the additional support has been important for providing a consistent and timely message to members. Included in the new program is a just released training video covering all aspects of the website for members, digital banners ads for the website, seasonal newsletter, statement insert, flyers and seasonal promotional messaging. The package is customized to showcase the credit union's branding.
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
