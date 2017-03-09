News By Tag
OPTAGLIO transforms to a joint-stock company to accelerate its growth
OPTAGLIO, a provider of advanced security holograms and the global market leader in e-beam lithography, today announced it transformation into a joint-stock company. This change is to support the company's further growth and attracting investment.
OPTAGLIO has always invested into scientific research massively. It attracted foreign scientists, registered several patents and is still preparing distinctive innovations. The most advanced technological center in Europe was opened by Optaglio in 2015 in Lochovice (Czech Republic).
The executive head of OPTAGLIO, Vladimir Zhukov, said: "With this milestone, we close a successful phase of our development, to open another one. We have amazing technologies and new breakthrough innovations will be announced soon. I would like to express my thanks to all of the employees of OPTAGLIO. Our today success is our common success."
A co-founder of the company, Čestmir Hradečný, added: "More than 20 years ago, we started a company as a common project of several colleagues from Czech Academy of Science. The company has recently extended its machinery, which is a necessary condition for future success."
About OPTAGLIO:
OPTAGLIO is a leading global provider of advanced optical security devices and the market leader in e-beam lithography. During almost 25 years of our history, we have delivered hundreds of millions of holograms to governments, financial institutions and other organizations in more than 50 countries around the world. Our unique technology has been broadly recognized as the industry standard for optical security.
OPTAGLIO, certified to relevant international standards, operates under strict 24/7 security supervision. Our comprehensive security system covers people, processes, data and facilities. The company is a member of International Hologram Association (IHMA) (http://www.ihma.org/
