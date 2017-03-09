News By Tag
Benefit raises over $50,000 for local non-profits
The goal of the 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit was to spread awareness and raise funds in support of four area non-profits. Event proceeds went to HOPE Sheds Light, the Ocean County YMCA, the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Mercy Center of Asbury Park.
"Being involved with these non-profit organizations and knowing first-hand the uniquely important role each group plays in the community has made this birthday a very special day for me," said Ann Marie Baker, the honoree of the 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit. "It truly was a humbling experience to fill The Asbury Hotel with friends, family and business partners in order to help countless individuals and families in our community through these wonderful non-profits."
Looking to the future, Baker hopes that 50 for 50 will inspire others to put forth similar collaborative efforts in their own communities. "We have the power to make a big difference in the lives of those around us," she continued. "That difference starts with us."
ABOUT THE NON-PROFITS AND THE HONOREE
HOPE Sheds Light, a local non-profit organization in Toms River, is dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction by creating awareness, providing resources and instilling hope to support a healthier community. To learn more, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
The Ocean County YMCA, located in Toms River, provides the Ocean County community with youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y fosters care and respect by putting Judeo Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. To learn more, visit http://www.ocymca.org.
The Garden State Philharmonic, located in Toms River, is dedicated to a mission of creating concerts of cultural and educational value by fostering activities that encourage the appreciation of music. Through its Youth Orchestra, young musicians study and perform orchestral music. The Youth Orchestra fosters cultural and educational values and helps to improve the quality of life in our region. To learn more, visit http://www.GardenStatePhilharmonic.org.
The Mercy Center of Asbury Park provides hope, help and healing to people in the community through education, emergency and family services, and has a special concern for families and children. Mercy Center is committed to living the core values of Respect, Justice, Integrity, Service and Compassion. To learn more, visit http://www.mercycenternj.org.
Ann Marie Baker is the Vice President of Design 446 in Manasquan, NJ. She serves on the Board of Directors of Hope Sheds Light, The Ocean County YMCA, The Garden State Philharmonic, as well as the Marketing and PR Committee of Mercy Center of Asbury Park.
