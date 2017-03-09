News By Tag
Light Space Time Named as an Artsy.net Gallery Partner
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery (LST) is very pleased to announce that the gallery has been accepted and will now be promoted as a new Artsy.net Gallery Partner.
John R. Math, Gallery Director states the following, "With this partnership, the LST gallery will promote and post on Artsy.net their monthly overall art exhibition artists and the gallery's monthly solo art exhibition artists, their art and their website URL's as part of the gallery's overall prize package. We are very excited to be able to offer this benefit to our art exhibition artists and we believe that this exposure will help our artists to sell their art."
Artsy.net features the world's leading galleries, museum collections, foundations, artist estates, art fairs, and benefit auctions, all in one place. They have a growing database of 500,000 images of art and includes the largest online database of contemporary art and is the premier tech-forward art platform.
Artsy.net averages 2 million visitors a month and 46% of Artsy users who have purchased art via Artsy started out as art enthusiasts rather than preexisting collectors. 18% of those users have become repeat buyers, having purchased two or more artworks via Artsy.net.
By having their artwork placed and marketed on Artsy.net (http://www.artsy.net), LST artists will have a distinct advantage in terms of exposure, marketing and SEO of their art through the Light Space & Time/Artsy.net gallery partnership.
This is a major increase in the gallery's previous prize and benefit package to the winning artists of their gallery's monthly group art exhibitions and solo art exhibitions. In addition to the increase in the gallery's promotional package the winning artists are also promoted extensively in on-line publications, direct email campaigns and through the social media networks.
About Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly art competitions and monthly art exhibitions for new and emerging artists on a worldwide basis. It is Light Space & Time's intention to showcase this incredible talent in a series of monthly themed art competitions and art exhibitions by marketing and displaying the exceptional abilities of these worldwide artists. The art gallery website can be viewed here: http://www.lightspacetime.com.
Contact
John R. Math
888-490-3530
***@lightspacetime.com
