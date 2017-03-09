 
Industry News





Raymond Campbell Exhibition at York Fine Arts

YORK, England - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- With great delight, York Fine Arts proudly announces a solo exhibition of original paintings by leading British still life artist Raymond Campbell. Brimming with indulgence and intrigue, the exhibition unveils a specially commissioned collection of Raymond's still life work. From opulent banquet scenes to stimulating vanitas paintings, the exhibition presents a tantalising selection of work that immerses viewers in a full sensory experience.

For the discerning collector or first time buyer, the exhibition is a chance to view an exclusive collection of work from one of the gallery's most popular and collectible artists. A paragon of contemporary still life painting, Raymond Campbell is most recognised for his curious paraphernalia arrangements reminiscent of 17th Century Dutch paintings. These luxurious tableaux brim with detailed precision and classically "Campbell-esque" contents, including vintage wine bottles, ripe fruits and rich cheeses.

Raymond Campbell has seen great success in his career as an artist. His work has been selected for the Royal Academy's prestigious Summer Exhibition in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2014, and he has also exhibited at The Mall Galleries in London. Campbell's paintings continue to receive international recognition and acclaim, and can be found in private collections around the globe.

All paintings at the exhibition are available to purchase and range from £660 to £5,685. A selection of prints is also available from £28.

The exhibition opens on Friday, the 21st of April and runs until Sunday, the 14th of May, 2017. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.

For press enquiries or additional images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.

https://www.yorkfineartsonline.co.uk

Deanna Dawkins
***@yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@yorkfineartsonline.co.uk Email Verified
