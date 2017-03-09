News By Tag
Raymond Campbell Exhibition at York Fine Arts
Brimming with indulgence and intrigue, Raymond Campbell's solo exhibition presents an exceptional collection of still life paintings.
For the discerning collector or first time buyer, the exhibition is a chance to view an exclusive collection of work from one of the gallery's most popular and collectible artists. A paragon of contemporary still life painting, Raymond Campbell is most recognised for his curious paraphernalia arrangements reminiscent of 17th Century Dutch paintings. These luxurious tableaux brim with detailed precision and classically "Campbell-esque"
Raymond Campbell has seen great success in his career as an artist. His work has been selected for the Royal Academy's prestigious Summer Exhibition in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2014, and he has also exhibited at The Mall Galleries in London. Campbell's paintings continue to receive international recognition and acclaim, and can be found in private collections around the globe.
All paintings at the exhibition are available to purchase and range from £660 to £5,685. A selection of prints is also available from £28.
The exhibition opens on Friday, the 21st of April and runs until Sunday, the 14th of May, 2017. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.
For press enquiries or additional images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.
https://www.yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
Contact
Deanna Dawkins
***@yorkfineartsonline.co.uk
