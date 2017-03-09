 
Plan The Best Budget Marriage Decoration With These 5 Ideas!

Why should you include 400 people with you to celebrate your day of love? A marriage is not merely a function; it is the celebration of two individuals who have decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other.
 
 
marriage decoration
marriage decoration
 
BANGALORE, India - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Why should this grand feat be limited to only a show of 'excess', when it should only involve the people who are there for us and will be with us always? This time, instead of trying something extravagant, get a budget wedding with best flower decorators in Bangalore!

Yes, you heard it right. People shell out their lifetime's savings and spend it on just one day to show off or just to make others happy. But is it really necessary, when that money can be better used by the bride and groom to invest in their newly married life? This is why; your wedding should mark a beginning of happiness and not just a custom falling heavy on budget.

5 Stunning Ideas For A Budget Wedding Decoration Bangalore!

Here are some amazing ideas which will help you plan a budget friendly wedding. Have a perfect time to create some heartwarming memories which will be cherished by you forever.

1 #Book A Garden Or A Lawn. Customize It Accordingly.

Instead of going for high-end banquet halls, try booking private lawns or gardens and improvise on it accordingly. Nothing is better for a couple than designing your wedding location by planning together. This can be your outdoor wedding decoration (http://www.meltingflowers.com/outdoor_floral_decoration.html) where you can use different flowers and small lights to make it look all the more pretty.

You can pair flowers with different type of leaves for an aesthetic look. Moreover, in open air like gardens and lawns, you can use origami for decoration.

2 # Use Flower Pots

This is a pretty creative idea, where you can use flower pots with plants and flowers to decorate instead of going for the expensive fountain idea. Moreover, this will be a new thing, like a 'green wedding'. You can use small pots as center pieces on the tables as well.

3 # Call A Friend's Band To Play

Instead of calling a DJ to play at your wedding, you should get your friend's band. After all, Indians are known for their tastes in music!

4 # Avoid Expensive Floral Designs

Your wedding is all about you and your family's comfort. So, the too much heavily designed gate is unnecessary. It is best if you can actually go for minimal flower decoration to save on cost. That'll be sophisticated!

You should opt for seasonal flowers as they will be readily available with professionals and will also cost less!

5 # Get Professional Planner

This is a must. Getting professionals will save you a lot of money. For starters, you can give your budget estimation and they will serve the best in that amount.

So, with this, your marriage decoration (http://www.meltingflowers.com/) will be great, cherished by others. Nail the décor in budget and plan your wedding with a professional. Enjoy your D-Day! Have a great life ahead with your partner!

Syed Atif
917411111011
***@meltingflowers.com
