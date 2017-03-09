News By Tag
Plan The Best Budget Marriage Decoration With These 5 Ideas!
Why should you include 400 people with you to celebrate your day of love? A marriage is not merely a function; it is the celebration of two individuals who have decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other.
Yes, you heard it right. People shell out their lifetime's savings and spend it on just one day to show off or just to make others happy. But is it really necessary, when that money can be better used by the bride and groom to invest in their newly married life? This is why; your wedding should mark a beginning of happiness and not just a custom falling heavy on budget.
5 Stunning Ideas For A Budget Wedding Decoration Bangalore!
Here are some amazing ideas which will help you plan a budget friendly wedding. Have a perfect time to create some heartwarming memories which will be cherished by you forever.
1 #Book A Garden Or A Lawn. Customize It Accordingly.
Instead of going for high-end banquet halls, try booking private lawns or gardens and improvise on it accordingly. Nothing is better for a couple than designing your wedding location by planning together.
You can pair flowers with different type of leaves for an aesthetic look. Moreover, in open air like gardens and lawns, you can use origami for decoration.
2 # Use Flower Pots
This is a pretty creative idea, where you can use flower pots with plants and flowers to decorate instead of going for the expensive fountain idea. Moreover, this will be a new thing, like a 'green wedding'. You can use small pots as center pieces on the tables as well.
3 # Call A Friend's Band To Play
Instead of calling a DJ to play at your wedding, you should get your friend's band. After all, Indians are known for their tastes in music!
4 # Avoid Expensive Floral Designs
Your wedding is all about you and your family's comfort. So, the too much heavily designed gate is unnecessary. It is best if you can actually go for minimal flower decoration to save on cost. That'll be sophisticated!
You should opt for seasonal flowers as they will be readily available with professionals and will also cost less!
5 # Get Professional Planner
This is a must. Getting professionals will save you a lot of money. For starters, you can give your budget estimation and they will serve the best in that amount.
So, with this, your marriage decoration will be perfect and budget friendly!
