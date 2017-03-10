 
Industry News





Bista solution Inc hosted Odoo event in Toronto,Boston and Atlanta

Bista Solutions Inc hosted exclusive events in collaboration with Odoo that were held in select cities in North America i.e.,Toronto, Boston and Atlanta .
 
 
bista event
bista event
ATLANTA - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The events were held on 22nd November 2016, 23rd February 2017 and 28th February 2017 in Toronto , Boston and Atlanta respectively. Being the " Best Odoo Partner America"  for two consecutive years -2015,2016  Team Bista Solutions Inc showcased the amazing new features of Odoo 10 to the attendees and the spokesmen also talked about emerging trends in Odoo solutions.

Team Bista highlighted the new features in Manufacturing Module of Odoo 10 and also demonstrated the advantage of having Odoo 10 MRP, PLM & Quality Control well integrated with each other.Bista Solutions also interacted with each of the attendees individually about how they can use Odoo to change their business into a more efficient one.

"We would like to Thank all the attendees for sparing their valuable time and making it to our events, We had great success and had the wonderful opportunity to talk to all our attendees and help them understand how Odoo can change their business into a more efficient one."

Stay tuned for more information https://www.bistasolutions.com/

Contact
John woodward
marketing@bistasolutions.com
Tags:Odoo 10 Event, Odoo implementation, Odoo Customization
Industry:Software
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
