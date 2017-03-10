News By Tag
Bista solution Inc hosted Odoo event in Toronto,Boston and Atlanta
Bista Solutions Inc hosted exclusive events in collaboration with Odoo that were held in select cities in North America i.e.,Toronto, Boston and Atlanta .
Team Bista highlighted the new features in Manufacturing Module of Odoo 10 and also demonstrated the advantage of having Odoo 10 MRP, PLM & Quality Control well integrated with each other.Bista Solutions also interacted with each of the attendees individually about how they can use Odoo to change their business into a more efficient one.
"We would like to Thank all the attendees for sparing their valuable time and making it to our events, We had great success and had the wonderful opportunity to talk to all our attendees and help them understand how Odoo can change their business into a more efficient one."
Stay tuned for more information https://www.bistasolutions.com/
Contact
John woodward
marketing@bistasolutions.com
